EXO’s Love Shot becomes their first MV to reach impressive 600 million views

EXO has set a new record by hitting 600 million views on YouTube with their popular track Love Shot’s music video. On December 13, 2018, EXO released the song Love Shot as part of their repackaged fifth full-length album titled Don’t Mess Up My Tempo. Shortly after its release, the track became an instant hit among global fans, and the music video is still revisited every day by many. Love Shot’s music video finally claimed 600 million views on YouTube, setting a new milestone for EXO.

EXO’s Love Shot hits impressive 600 million views on YouTube

According to reliable reports, the music video for Love Shot surpassed 600 million views on YouTube on February 25, 5:50 am KST(2:20 am IST), making it EXO’s first ever music video to reach the feat. The third-generation boy band achieved this monumental milestone after 5 years, 2 months, and 11 days after the release of Love Shot.

With Love Shot, EXO won many major recognitions in 2018 such as KBS Music Bank and MBC Show! Music Core. The track also delivered a remarkable commercial performance by topping major real-time charts like Melon, Bugs, Soribada, and Naver. Furthermore, it claimed No. 2 and No. 7 positions respectively on Genie and Mnet daily and real-time charts.

On this occasion, congratulate EXO by watching the music video of Love Shot below.

EXO's Love Shot MV described

Love Shot is a melodious track from EXO that incorporates the group’s music panache. The iconic chorus part combined with a heavy 808 bassline, layered vocals, quirky elements like island synth, and lyrical finesse made major headlines for Love Shot, making it one of the most powerful songs to come out from the K-pop landscape.

The gripping music video of the track serves as one of the most passionate choreographies from EXO. At the beginning of the video, the eight members including Kai, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Sehun, and D.O engage in gyrating moves in the backdrop of a local gas station. The highly cinematic video then switches between the gas station and a luxurious facility with clean camera movements, where the sharply dressed members can be seen delivering sleek performances. The impeccably composed lyrics of Love Shot explore the emotional turmoil of feelings like love, longing, thirst, trust, and suffocation.

The new milestone of EXO’s Love Shot achieving a remarkable 600 million views on YouTube further solidifies their stance as a K-pop titan. And it is to be expected the group will continue to soar high in the realm of K-pop dominance.

