BTS' agency HYBE Corp is first entertainment company to become conglomerate group; Here's what it means

HYBE Corporation is now the herald of a new dawn. The South Korean multinational entertainment company behind BTS has once again proven that they are the leader. HYBE has now officially become a conglomerate, a first of its kind as it is an entertainment company.

HYBE Corporation, the agency behind the world-winning K-pop boy band BTS has finally become the harbinger of a new dawn. In the arena of the music business, HYBE has successfully leaped from being an entertainment company to a conglomerate.

On April 8, 2024, the Fair Trade Commission identified that HYBE’s assets have increased from before and now are priced at more than 5 trillion won. According to some sources to become a conglomerate, a corporation needs to have assets of more than 5 trillion won. The commission will announce the final conglomerates at the end of this month but according to the staggering numbers HYBE has secured a place.

HYBE Corporation will be the first entertainment company to have accomplished such a huge feat. It can be inferred that HYBE’s stake in many companies led the corporation onto the way of becoming a conglomerate.

HYBE’s total assets have risen by 9.8 percent from last year, totaling up their worth to a whopping 5.3457 trillion won. These assets are calculated as the sum of the assets of affiliates under a conglomerate and their total capital. HYBE now has 16 subsidiaries including BIGHIT MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment, Source Music, Weverse, ADOR, and more.

HYBE Corporation was first founded by Bang Si Hyuk in 2005 as Big Hit Entertainment Co., Ltd. HYBE is a South Korean multinational entertainment company that now has 16 subsidiaries that deal in varied areas.

Bang Si Hyuk under Big Hit Entertainment signed 8Eight in 2007 and jointly began managing 2AM with JYP Entertainment. Bang PD finally signed RM in 2010 as the first member of BTS and launched auditions to recruit the other members. BTS went on to become a global sensation with their music and arresting presence. In 2021, amongst flying success, Big Hit Entertainment rebranded itself as HYBE.

