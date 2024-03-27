HYBE and Universal Music Group form exclusive distribution deal to expand global reach of K-pop

HYBE and Universal Music Group expanded their collaboration under which the American music company will have exclusive distribution rights to distribute physical albums and digital music released by HYBE's labels. It is a strategic move for the label as its current artists and future artists will be promoted by the world's largest music company. It is a pivotal step for Universal Music Group as well as HYBE is the company behind K-pop groups like BTS, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans and many more.

HYBE and Universal Music Group form 10 year alliance

On March 27, HYBE announced that it has teamed up with Universal Music Group for exclusive distribution rights. Under the new contract, Universal Music Group will have the rights to distribute physical albums and digital music of HYBE's artists worldwide. They will also be promoting the artists' activities in North America. Their collaboration will be expanding to HYBE's fan engagement platform Weverse also. It is an exciting prospect for both companies as they are major players in the music industry.

Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group commented that HYBE have brought an innovative and progressive vision which highlights the global power of music. He also expressed that they are thrilled with the prospect of engaging superfans through HYBE's platform Weverse.

More about HYBE

Bang Si Hyuk also known as Hitman Bang is a music producer and the chairman of HYBE Corporation. He debuted as a composer early in his life. In JYP Entertainmen’s early days, he used to work for the agency. He ranks 16th in the Forbes list of South Korea’s top 50 richest people. Popular K-pop groups including BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM and solo artists like Zico and Lee Hyun are under HYBE Corporation.

Many Korean music labels including BIGHIT MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment and BELIFT LABS are subsidiaries of HYBE Corporation. The company has emerged as one of the key players in the South Korean music industry and has successfully joined the list of top music producers and talent agencies.

