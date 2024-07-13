What will BTS' Jin's path as South Korea's official torchbearer at 2024 Paris Olympics look like? Trace route with us

BTS' Jin is scheduled to be a torchbearer on July 14th for the Louvre section of the relay in downtown Paris as part of the upcoming Olympics. He departed from Seoul's Incheon airport on July 11, 2024, heading to Paris, France, to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympics Torch Relay.

Jin was chosen as a distinguished torchbearer to represent South Korea at the Summer Games. Details regarding his route, timings, and other specifics of the relay have also been disclosed. The BTS singer was the first one of the members to be discharged from the military and now fans are looking forward to the singer making history at the esteemed Olympics event.

BTS’ Jin’s track as official torchbearer at 2024 Paris Olympics

According to Olympics.com, BTS’ Jin will serve as the first torchbearer in the Louvre section on July 14th. The Organizing Committee has designated Jin's relay route to begin from the downtown part of Paris which lies near the Pyramid du Louvre and proceed towards Quai François Mitterrand in downtown Paris. Jin is anticipated to start carrying the torch around 8:30 PM, commencing from the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum.

The event will be broadcast live on the official Olympics channel on YouTube, allowing fans to watch Jin's participation. Additionally, viewers can register on the Paris 2024 official website to access free live coverage of the Torch Relay and the Games held in Paris. Fans of the idol have been sharing videos of the route Jin will be running along. They have also provided important details for fans who plan to visit the path to see Jin in person.

Advertisement

They emphasized that Jin will be running in the 51st section of the relay. Armys who are planning to support Jin were also made aware by local fans that it's Bastille Day, the Euro finals, and there are ongoing Olympic activities, making Paris a bustling tourist destination in the summer. They advised fans to exercise caution due to the large crowds expected on the streets.

Jin will also receive a special box as a torchbearer, inscribed with a meaningful message. Translated by @Scelliya_ht on Twitter, the message reads, "We are very proud to count you among the bearers of the Flame Relay for Paris 2024. By entrusting you with the heart of the torch, we give you a part of the history of the Games.

"This ring represents the bond that unites the community of Scouts and illustrates your commitment to this adventure. It is now up to you to share the emotions of the experience you have lived to transmit and perpetuate the values and spirit of the Games, embodied by this unique and unprecedented symbol."

Advertisement

The box is a stunning combination of golden and white colors, and it bears the signatures of Tony Estanguet, who serves as the head of the organizing committee for the 2024 Summer Paris Olympics, and Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee.

More about BTS’ Jin and the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris

The 2024 Paris Olympic torch was ceremoniously lit on April 16 at the Temple of Hera in Olympia, Greece, marking the historic birthplace of the ancient Olympics. It then traveled to Marseille, France, arriving on May 8, and will journey through approximately 60 locations before reaching the opening ceremony.

Fans are immensely proud of BTS' Jin, as he stands among distinguished luminaries and representatives from around the globe as a torchbearer for the Olympics. He holds the unique honor of being the sole representative of his country in this role, making it a moment of great pride for both South Korea and the BTS fandom.

Advertisement

Jin, a member of the globally renowned BTS, has consistently conveyed messages of self-love, love, and peace through his music. It is likely for these reasons that he was chosen as a torchbearer for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Games will officially begin with the opening ceremony on July 26, 2024, and will run until August 11.

In other news, BTS Jin is set to appear on MBC's reality show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. Following his discharge from the military on June 12, 2024, Jin has been actively engaged in his solo music projects. He wasted no time in resuming activities, kicking off with a fan meeting on June 13, coinciding with the 11th anniversary of BTS' debut.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin’s father celebrates upcoming album MUSE’s release by gifting purple pens; fans admire sweet bond