BTS' Jimin raises anticipation for MUSE with exciting Highlight Medley teasing each song on the album; listen

BTS' Jimin is building anticipation for his upcoming second solo album, MUSE, with an exhilarating highlight medley previewing each track. Scheduled for release on July 19, the album features seven distinct songs, including the lead track Who, and exciting collaborations with artists such as LOCO and Sofia Carson.

On July 13, BTS' Jimin heightened anticipation for his upcoming second solo album, MUSE, by unveiling an exciting highlight medley previewing each track. Scheduled for release on July 19, MUSE promises a musical journey with seven distinct songs, including collaborations with artists like LOCO and Sofia Carson.

The highlight medley begins with Rebirth (Intro), offering a rejuvenating start, followed by Interlude: Showtime, evoking a nostalgic 90's vibe. Fans were treated to snippets of previously released tracks like Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring LOCO and Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson, showcasing Jimin's versatile musical range exploring Jazz.

Track 5, Be Mine, brings tropical summer vibes, setting a lively mood before the title track, Who, which can be described as upbeat and groovy, capturing attention with its heartfelt lyrics, “Who is my heart waiting for.” Closing the album is Closer Than This, released by Jimin shortly after his military enlistment in December 2023, completing the emotional journey of MUSE.

Watch the highlights medley for Jimin’s MUSE here;

More about Jimin’s forthcoming album MUSE

Amidst his ongoing mandatory military service, BTS' Jimin has fans eagerly anticipating his second solo album, MUSE, slated for release on July 19. Offering BLOOMING and SERENADE versions, the album promises a deep dive into Jimin's artistic evolution and personal inspirations. Following his introspective debut with FACE, MUSE delves further into Jimin's creative journey, teased earlier with the enigmatic La Lettra trailer.

Featuring collaborations like the pre-release single Smeraldo Garden Marching Band with LOCO, the album's diverse tracks are set to showcase Jimin's multifaceted talent. With Closer Than This and Smeraldo Garden Marching Band already capturing hearts, anticipation mounts for MUSE as Jimin continues to engage with fans despite his military commitments.

Meanwhile, following the release of MUSE, Jimin is also set to be seen alongside groupmate Jungkook in their own travel series Are You Sure?! as they offer fans a thrilling adventurous journey across countries.

