Know BTS members' birthdays, ages, zodiac signs, and more; childhood photos inside

BTS has reshaped pop music globally. But beyond their hit songs and energetic concerts, each member - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - offers a unique story. By sharing personal details, struggles and passions with their widespread fanbase known as ARMY, a deep bond has formed. Though BTS has achieved icon status, representing youth culture worldwide, their honesty and relatability fosters meaningful connections with millions of fans.

BTS: Unveiling the Personal Details of Global Icons

As BTS, aka Bangtan Sonyeondan, continues to conquer the world with their music, personal details - like their birthdays, zodiac signs, hobbies, likes, dislikes and early memories - serve as a bridge, connecting fans to the unique individuals behind the stage personas. These intimate revelations create a deep bond, fostering appreciation for the seven talented artists who make up the global phenomenon.

Let’s take a look at each BTS member’s individual details:

RM aka Kim Namjoon

BTS' leader and main rapper, known as RM, entered the world on September 12, 1994, in Ilsan, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. As a Virgo with an A blood type, RM displays creativity and precision. Within BTS, his leadership skills combine with lyrical talent. Having gained worldwide fame, RM's birthday is celebrated by fans as "Namjoon Day" and marked with charitable campaigns and artistic tributes honoring his cultural influence. RM's impact stretches beyond K-pop through his skillful songwriting and his contributions elevating BTS as global musical icons. His artistry and vision resonate strongly with an international audience, playing a major role in the group's success.

Jin aka Kim Seokjin

Jin, is BTS's eldest member, acclaimed as both a sub-vocalist and the group's visual. Born on December 4, 1992, in Anyang, Gyeonggi-do, Jin's family relocated to Gwacheon, Gyeonggi-do, when he was just a year old. His Sagittarius zodiac sign and O blood type hint at his adventurous spirit and adaptable nature. Jin's presence in BTS is marked by his vocal talents and striking visuals, earning him admiration worldwide. Celebrated for his warmth and humor, Jin's birthday holds significance as fans globally unite to honor his contributions and charismatic presence within BTS and the broader music industry.

SUGA aka Min Yoongi

SUGA holds the role of BTS's lead rapper. Born on March 9, 1993, in Buk-gu, Daegu, South Korea, as a Pisces with an O blood type, he channels creativity and empathy into his music. SUGA's sharp lyricism and signature style are critical components accentuating BTS’s musicality, solidifying his stature as a prominent force within the group. His birthday is commemorated globally by ARMY for his artistry and compassion. SUGA’s influence spans beyond rapping, proving him to be a versatile artist whose raw sincerity profoundly touches fans, making his contribution to BTS truly precious.

Advertisement

J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok

Jung Hoseok, better known as J-Hope, embodies versatility within BTS as the main dancer, sub rapper, and sub vocalist. Born on February 18, 1994 in Gwangju, South Korea, J-Hope's star sign is Aquarius and his blood type is A. His exceptional dance abilities and spirited stage charisma noticeably enrich BTS's live performances. Honored by fans worldwide on his birthday for his cheerful persona and contribution to the group's success, J-Hope's array of talents establish him as a vital presence in BTS. His multifaceted skills as both dancer and rapper complement the group's musical style and global popularity.

Jimin aka Park Jimin

Jimin, born Park Ji-min on October 13, 1995 in Busan, South Korea, serves as BTS's main dancer and lead vocalist. His star sign is Libra and his blood type is A. Combining graceful technique with raw expression, Jimin's vocals and fluid dance ability strengthen BTS’s live performances. Jimin studied dance in his youth, training in popping and locking during middle school at Just Dance Academy, before specializing in contemporary styles at Busan High School of Arts where he excelled as a top student. Appreciated internationally by fans for his amiable personality and dedication to his craft, Jimin's birthday is widely celebrated within ARMY. Through his artistic range and passion on stage, Jimin makes lasting impressions, showcasing both his classical training and heartfelt artistry to connect deeply with audiences worldwide.

V aka Kim Taehyung

V fulfills the roles of sub-vocalist and visual in BTS. Born Kim Tae-hyung on December 30, 1995 in Daegu, South Korea and later raised in Geochang, his Capricorn star sign and AB blood type reflect ambition and versatility. As a skilled vocalist with a stunning stage presence, V enhances BTS’s live performances for global audiences. Fans worldwide celebrate his birthday for his creative spirit and charm. Initially pursuing saxophone before his BTS training, V explores music through a unique lens of personal style and artistic flair. Between raw talent and an adaptable nature, V contributes measurable impact in making BTS a cultural phenomenon – his dynamism on and off stage cementing his integral role within the group.

Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook

Jungkook, BTS's multi-talented member, embodies the roles of main vocalist, lead dancer, sub-rapper, center, and the youngest, or "maknae." Born on September 1, 1997, in Busan, South Korea, Jungkook aligns with the Virgo zodiac sign and possesses an A blood group. His dynamic vocals, exceptional dance skills, and flawless stage presence define BTS's performances, mesmerizing a global audience. Revered for his dedication and versatility, Jungkook's birthday holds special significance among ARMY worldwide, commemorating his talent and impactful presence within BTS. His multifaceted abilities and unwavering passion underscore Jungkook's crucial role, contributing significantly to BTS's prominence in the music industry.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BTS are set to unveil their next documentary, Monuments: Beyond The Star on December 20, 2023. The docuseries encapsulates BTS’ journey throughout 10 years in the industry and sheds a light on the members’ lives beyond the stardom.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS announces Monuments: Beyond The Star; documentary premieres on THIS date in December