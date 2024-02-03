BTS' J-Hope leads trainees in 20 km ruck march as drill instructor; fans celebrate his return for HOBIUARY

Photos of BTS member J-Hope with his fellow soldiers at his designated base recently went viral on social media, causing a frenzy among fans. Shared on The Camp app on the 24-1st Cafe Trainee Sketch on February 2, 2024, these images have sparked excitement among fans as J-Hope's birthday approaches. Fans couldn't contain their admiration for his military appearance as they gushed over the latest photos circulating on social media platforms.

BTS’ J-Hope’s military pictures go viral

Recently, photos of BTS' J-Hope leading soldier trainees on a 20km (12.5 mile) ruck march surfaced online. In the image, J-Hope is wearing a neon vest with a hand signal light, surrounded by soldier trainees. True to form, J-Hope's signature bright smile radiated joy, delighting fans as always.

Born on February 18, 1994, the BTS rapper will soon be turning 30 years old. Fans are already gearing up for celebrations as his birthday approaches. In the hearts of millions of fans, BTS members' birthdays hold a special significance, and they fondly refer to J-Hope’s birth month as HOBIUARY. Since the release of the latest batch of photos, fans have been expressing their excitement, noting how happy the BTS member appears in the images, radiating his iconic "sunshine" energy. However, some fans also feel emotional as this will mark his first birthday in the military.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that J-Hope is serving as an assistant drill instructor at the army boot camp for the remainder of his mandatory military service. He has garnered recognition for his outstanding service in the military, particularly in his role as platoon leader last year.

BTS’ J-Hope’s military activities

In December, the K-pop star took to Weverse to pen a note for ARMYs, sharing details about his military discharge. In one paragraph, he reflected on how he engaged in activities busily and fiercely before enlisting, and now, nine months have already passed while serving as a soldier. Expressing his anticipation to see the sun on the day of his discharge, he admitted that his predominant feeling is the desire to show his fans his cool side again. Moreover, he expressed how much he misses his fans.

The BTS member commenced his military service journey in April last year, becoming the second member of the septet to do so. Presently, the Arson singer holds the position of a Corporal Elite Soldier in the military. He had previously disclosed details about his position through the letter.

