X:IN goes viral for name-dropping BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, SHINee, 2NE1, and more seniors in new song MY IDOL

While it's not uncommon for idols to reference other groups, rookie idols X:IN captured attention by elevating their respect and admiration for their seniors to the next level. The rookie girl group is gaining viral fame with their new song, which cleverly incorporates the names of major K-pop groups and idols, including BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, and others.

K-pop groups and idols often serve as significant influencers for junior artists, inspiring many to pursue careers in the industry. Recently, X:IN has garnered attention for their exceptional display of respect and admiration for their seniors, showcasing the profound impact established artists have on the next generation of talent.

On February 19, X:IN released the music video for their song MY IDOL. The video begins with charming photos of the members during their childhood, followed by scenes of the members singing and enjoying themselves. However, halfway through the song, netizens observed that the lyrics began to overtly reference other K-pop idols. Starting with the members of BLACKPINK, the girls then paid homage to legendary groups such as Girls’ Generation, Wonder Girls, and 2NE1.

Alongside beloved female soloists, they also paid homage to popular girl groups such as TWICE, Apink, and ITZY. And, of course, they proudly proclaimed their ARMY status with a nod to BTS. Surprisingly, they also showed respect to legendary boy groups like Super Junior, BIGBANG, and TVXQ, a gesture not commonly seen from female idols. They gave a shout out to SHINee and 2PM as well.

They rounded off with another lineup of boy groups, spanning both third and fourth generations, featuring SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ, MONSTA X, Stray Kids, and more. When the video made its rounds online, fans appreciated the diverse range of references, spanning from second-generation groups to fourth-generation idols. X:IN's inclusion of such a broad spectrum of references not only highlighted their talent but also underscored their humility, acknowledging the idols who have influenced and inspired them throughout their career.

X:IN is a multinational girl group consisting of five members under Escrow Entertainment. They made their debut on April 11, 2023, with the digital single Keeping the Fire. Unfortunately, on June 7, Chi.u departed from the group due to personal reasons, leaving X:IN with four members.

However, on July 8, Escrow Entertainment announced that Roa had also left the group. To fill the vacancies, new members Nizz and Hannah were added, thus reorganizing X:IN as a five-member group once again. The current members are E.sha, Nizz, Nova, Aria, and Hannah.

