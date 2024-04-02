BTS' J-Hope shares tough process of shooting for HOPE ON THE STREET docu-series; asks fans to shower love on album

BTS' J-Hope has revealed behind-the-scenes footage from the HOPE ON THE STREET docu-series poster shoot, offering fans a glimpse into the making of the official promotional sketches for the series. In HOPE ON THE STREET docu-series six-episode exploration, J-Hope delves into his roots as a street dancer, accompanied by his former instructor and popping champion, Boogaloo Kin.

BTS' J-Hope drops HOPE ON THE STREET poster shoot sketch

In the 5-minute video, viewers witness BTS' J-Hope as he poses for the main promotional posters of his docu-series, HOPE ON THE STREET. With meticulous creative input from the staff and J-Hope's hard work and dedication, his passion shines through even as he models for these posters. Some of the posters even include moving elements, with BTS' J-Hope seen dancing for a few of them, adding an extra dynamic touch through his dancing for the main theme.

In the video, J-Hope is seen meticulously warming up and explaining to his fans that the theme of the posters and video previews revolves around dance, with the main focus being street dance. Despite feeling a little exhausted, the idol doesn't let that stop him from giving his all as he performs various dances and poses. The photoshoots include shots focusing on J-Hope himself as well as his silhouette. J-Hope strives to convey full facial expressions and dynamic moves in all of them. Each shoot features a specific outfit, and the motion shoots prove to be the most challenging for the team as they differ from the normal posters.

As J-Hope engages in the hardworking process, he asks his fans for their support and love, given that most of the content an idol creates is all for the fans to have a good and enjoyable experience. Throughout the behind-the-scenes footage, his sunshine energy shines through, as he tries to ensure that the staff are also enjoying themselves during the hard shoot. The entire process is fun to watch, offering a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes workings and bringing viewers closer to both the docu-series and J-Hope himself.

More about HOPE ON THE STREET

The HOPE ON THE STREET docu-series offers a strong glimpse into J-Hope's connection to dance, showcasing its main role in shaping his artistic identity over his 12-year career. As J-Hope embarks on a quest to explore street culture across the globe, viewers can expect immersive dance adventures in iconic cities. From popping in Osaka to locking in Seoul, house in Paris, hip-hop in New York, and Neuron in his hometown Gwangju, the series promises captivating insights into J-Hope's journey. With two episodes already released, fans are eagerly anticipating the rest of the series and local dancers they will meet through J-Hope.

