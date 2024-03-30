BTS’ J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET Ep 2 Review: Idol masters popping with Gucchon; special cameo by Jungkook leaves us surprised

Name: HOPE ON THE STREET

Premiere date: March 28, 2024 KST (March 27 IST)

Cast: BTS’ J-Hope

Number of episodes: 6

Genre: Documentary series

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Prime Video

About HOPE ON THE STREET

BTS' J-Hope warmly welcomes his fans, the ARMYs, to join him on a captivating adventure through his docuseries, HOPE ON THE STREET. Across six episodes, J-Hope explores his roots as a street dancer, accompanied by his former mentor and dancing champion, Boogaloo Kin. The series provides a heartfelt glimpse into J-Hope's passion for dance, both as an individual and an artist, illustrating how it has influenced his 12-year journey.

As J-Hope embarks on a global journey to delve into street culture, viewers can look forward to exhilarating dance encounters in renowned cities. From popping in Osaka to locking in Seoul, house in Paris, hip-hop in New York, and Neuron in his hometown Gwangju, J-Hope enthusiastically embraces diverse dance styles with unwavering dedication. The highly anticipated docu-series premiered its second episode yesterday. Let's delve into its key highlights as we review it further.

BTS’ J-Hope explores popping in Osaka

Titled I WONDER, this episode mostly revolves around J-Hope trying to find his motivations and dreams to finally build up to the idea of the future. In every episode, we witness a form of dance, and this episode focuses on popping. Popping originates from the vibrant boogaloo cultural movement in Oakland, California. It's not just a dance style; it's a unique technique where dancers mimic the movements of characters in films animated through stop motion. J-Hope, who believed he always knew the basics of popping, is highly challenged in this episode by his former mentor, Boogaloo Kin, and the master of popping in Osaka, Gucchon.

The episode unfolded as we witnessed J-Hope learning more about the dance form from the teachers and having hands-on experiences as he tried it out for himself. BTS’ ARMYs know all about how J-Hope is such a respectful student and fast learner, and nonetheless, both Boogaloo Kin and Gucchon were highly in awe of J-Hope’s quick learning skills. Even rain didn’t stop the idol from learning and performing, and he executed it with finesse, despite realizing it was very different from the popping he originally knew. Watching an idol progress from the learning phase all the way to the final execution was truly exhilarating and rewarding.

i wonder with J-Hope

The entire episode centered on the theme of i wonder, which is also the title of both the episode and a song from J-Hope's album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1. The track features his fellow bandmate, Jungkook, whose beautiful voice adds to the charm of the song. This insight hints that each episode of the 6-part docu-series might correspond to 6 tracks on the album, with Jungkook's track being the first of them.

J-Hope in the episode also reflects on his curiosity about the future and whether his passion for dance will survive forever. This introspective question strikes a chord, showcasing his steadfast dedication over the years. Through the series, the More rapper not only shares his profound love for dance but also provides a glimpse into his role in the dance world, revealing the result of his lifelong dedication and the journey it has led him on.

Witnessing him contemplating his future alongside his passion is genuinely empowering for fans, as it reveals a more raw side of him, allowing fans to connect on a deeper level. What distinguishes this series is its dive into the rapper’s vulnerability. Despite these uncertainties, there's a steadfast determination, a fiery passion that propels him forward, urging him to confront his fears directly. J-Hope ponders about the future he's forging, even discussing with his mentor Boogaloo Kin the possibility that his achievements might hinder his drive.

He even goes on to ask Gucchon what dreams mean to him, and he replies that he wants to keep on dancing. J-Hope realizes he shares the same ideals, cherishing his passion for dance. Boogaloo Kin also praises J-Hope for his hardworking nature and sincerity towards his art. As the episode draws to a close, J-Hope reflects that if we continue to do the things that bring us joy, the things we love, then the future may not be so different from the present we're experiencing now, making it less uncertain.

At the end, we are greeted by Jungkook, who makes a special appearance as he records his voice for J-Hope's track i wonder. Seeing their bond and the duo together on-screen was a lovely experience, especially considering how Jungkook and J-Hope are both currently enlisted in the military.

Overall review of episode 2

The title I WONDER is enough to understand the episode. The entire theme revolves around J-Hope contemplating his motivations, dreams, and whether they are enough for him to hold onto his future. Another highlight of the episode is the numerous performances, including the artist performing his track i wonder. The highlight, however, was J-Hope reflecting on his life and ultimately finding a way to keep going. Seeing someone you love and admire being so raw in front of you with their thoughts and fears is truly inspiring, and this episode made us all wonder about our own fair share of dreams.

