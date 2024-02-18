Happy J-Hope Day: From BTS to HOPE ON THE STREET; a walk down memory lane on rapper’s birthday

J-Hope, the prominent K-pop group BTS’ rapper Jung Hoseok, celebrates his 30th birthday on February 18. The acclaimed rapper, singer-songwriter, and dancer began his career as a member of the K-pop boy group BTS.

Happy J-Hope Day; a walk down memory lane on the rapper’s 30th birthday

J-Hope aka Hobi debuted as a member of BTS on June 13, 2013. The rapper has worked as a rapper, singer, and songwriter as a member of the group. He co-wrote many songs released by the K-pop boy band, BTS like Ddaeng, Boy With Luv, Just One Day, Save Me, War of Hormone, and many more.

J-Hope also wrote the song Otsukare for himself and Suga, aka Sope along with Shōko Fujibayashi. It is an unofficial song by J-Hope and Suga. It was once performed by the duo during BTS Japan Official Fanmeeting Vol.3 Reaching You on November 9, 2016.

Under BTS’ name, J-Hope performed solo songs Intro: Boy Meets Evil, MAMA which were released as part of the studio album, Wings in 2016. Trivia 起: Just Dance and Outro: Ego other solo songs by the rapper were released in Love Yourself: Answer in 2018 and 2020's Map of the Soul: 7 respectively.

Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope also collaborated on the single A Brand New Day with BTS’ V and Zara Larsson. The single was the soundtrack for BTS World mobile video game and was released in 2019.

Advertisement

Trivia: Just Dance

Trivia: Just Dance is a funky hip-hop score that exclusively was performed by J-Hope. The song describes the feelings of a new love, the moment the eyes meet, and the way two people get closer. The feelings of the novel love have been compared to the way two bodies dance as one to a beat. Hobi’s performance of the song has been revered and loved by fans all around. One such performance by the rapper of the song has been making waves for years now, as he performed Trivia: Just Dance live in Osaka. The water and the accompanying rainbow made him look like Poseidon.

J-Hope’s Solo Activities

J-Hope first solo song released as a soloist was 1 Verse, a rap track that was exclusively released on BTS’ SoundCloud for free on December 21, 2015. The song still hasn’t been commercially released and is only available on SoundCloud.

The song is a strong taunt at haters and people who have judged the artist based on trivial things and so have failed to understand the rapper, J-Hope who now sings this 1 Verse. He asserts his talent, skills, values, and ambitions which set him apart from the typical pushers. The song is addressed to the haters as more of an announcement that whatever they say, he will still be the best and his name will be in history unlike theirs who hide in the shadows.

Hope World

Hope World was the debut mixtape released by J-Hope released on March 2, 2018. The mixtape reached 38 on Billboard making J-Hope the highest-charting K-pop soloist at that time. The mixtape has 7 songs and was released with a music video for the lead single Daydream. Daydream is a hip-hop track with laid-back vocals and a tripping baseline. The video of the song features J-Hope as he is daydreaming and is stuck in a “half and half” life where on one side he wants to be a big star and on the other hand he prefers peace. It is brightly colored like J-Hope with a 90’s theme in a fantastical world.

Followed by a video of the second lead Airplane was released on March 7. The song Airplane describes the rapper’s long-lived dream of flying in an airplane and J-Hope can not still believe that he is famous now with cameras flashing all around him and has ridden in an airplane. Now, he is over the clouds every day not like those who tried to undermine him and now are nothing but jealous of him.

Advertisement

The mixtape as once described J-Hope is like a dream of the rapper and features song that he made about himself- his dreams, his hopes, and achievements. Its like an introduction to J-Hope and his world, the Hope World.

Chicken Noodle Soup, Blueside and Rush Hour

J-Hope in 2019 released his single Chicken Noodle Soup featuring the American singer Becky G. The song samples the original one by DJ Webstar and Young B which meant a lot to him as he was learning to dance. The song expresses Hobi’s love and passion for dance. It also sings of the roots that affect one’s identity and how one should never forget where they came from and how they have reached the present.

On the third anniversary of Hope World, J-Hope released the longer and full version of the closing track Blueside on March 1, 2021. The song describes the wish to return to the blue side of his life before BTS when his life was simpler.

In 2022, the Hope World singer released a single with Crush, Rush Hour. He co-wrote and featured as a singer on the song. The track has a nineties vibe with a groovy instrumental, mainly a soul and hip-hop track. The single celebrates the arrival of Crush back to the music scene and is a beanfeast for music.

Jack in The Box, MAMA, Lollapalooza and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

2022 was a big year for J-Hope. He released his first studio album Jack in the Box on July 15 featuring ten tracks with the lead single More which was preleased. The other lead single Arson was released on the same day as the album. For this album, J-Hope wanted to showcase an exceptionally darker and raw side of himself. Based on the Pandora’s Box story, the album graphs the rapper’s style and vision on different levels.

More, the lead single focuses on the rapper’s greed to achieve more and more. There is no stopping him. He is ambitious and wants to show the world what he is made of. AArson the tenth track of the album serves as a closing track is where his passion is burnt so much now that he is now covered in petroleum and on fire and wonders whether he should still move ahead or if is it now time to rest.

Advertisement

J-Hope then went on to win Most Popular Male Artist at MAMA awards. His performance as a headliner on the MAMA stage was one of the most iconic performances ever, it was seen as if the artist had turned the award stage into his own concert.

J-Hope also made his debut at Lollapalooza that year with his headlining act on the last day of the festival and became the first K-pop artist to headline the main stage at a US festival.

The same year he perfumed solo for the first time at Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin' Eve on December 31.

First Documentary, Louis Vuitton and Hope on the Street

A documentary featuring the artist was released on Disney+ J-Hope in the Box in February 2023, chronicling how he created his first album and his performance at Lollapalooza. He was announced as the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton in the same month. Being an iconic and stylish star the rapper has always made headlines for his style and fashion.

At present, J-Hope is serving in the military, and on the occasion of his 30th birthday, a new documentary and album titled Hope on the Street set to release in March has been announced.

ALSO READ: HOPE ON THE STREET: BTS’ J-Hope announces upcoming OST and documentary on 30th birthday; Know details