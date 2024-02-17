'Happy Hope Day': J-Hope wishes fans as BTS rapper visits fan projects ahead of 30th birthday; see PICs

BTS' J-Hope, also known as Jung Hoseok, shared Seoul city posters on Instagram ahead of his 30th birthday. Despite military service, he wished fans' Happy Hope Day,' sporting a casual look with a beanie for his day out.

J-Hope's Seoul stroll: Pre-birthday posters & casual vibes

BTS member J-Hope, currently in the South Korean military, gave fans a glimpse into his pre-birthday outing on February 17. Taking to Instagram Stories, he shared photos of posters bearing his image scattered throughout Seoul streets, each emblazoned with a celebratory message; 'Happy Hope Day'.

In one snapshot, J-Hope leaned against a glass wall adorned with his poster, exuding casual charm in a white T-shirt, denim jacket, and pants, topped off with a black beanie and glasses. Despite his military service commitments, J-Hope took a moment to connect with ARMY, expressing gratitude for their support.

Take a look at J-Hope's stories here;

The series of Instagram posts marked a heartwarming gesture from J-Hope as he affectionately acknowledged the love and admiration showered upon him by fans worldwide. As anticipation builds for his 30th birthday on February 18, this glimpse into J-Hope's day out served as a touching reminder of his enduring bond with ARMY and his unwavering commitment to sharing joy with them, even amidst his military duties.

More details about J-Hope's latest activities

Since commencing his military service on April 18, 2023, BTS' J-Hope has remained active in the public eye. Recent images surfaced online, showcasing J-Hope leading soldier trainees through a 20km ruck march, radiating positivity in his neon vest. Despite his military commitments, J-Hope's fans organized the 'TO ARMY FROM ARMY' cafe event in celebration of his upcoming birthday, expressing gratitude for J-Hope and all South Korean military members.

Earlier today, Neuron Crew's Instagram post extended birthday wishes to J-Hope, sparking speculation among fans about a potential surprise. The post hinted at a significant event related to J-Hope's project, "2024.02.18 12 AM Waiting for the day to fly higher like a butterfly." Fans speculate this could be the release date for J-Hope's long-awaited documentary, HOPE ON THE STREET, anticipated since he announced it on SUGA's talk show, Suchwita, in July 2023. Despite a lack of updates, fans hope for a birthday surprise, igniting excitement and discussions on social media.

