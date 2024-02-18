HOPE ON THE STREET: BTS’ J-Hope announces upcoming OST and documentary on 30th birthday; Know details

On February 18, BTS’ official X (Twitter) dropped a new teaser for HOPE ON THE STREET and revealed the release date. This surprise announcement on the Arson singer’s birthday has won the hearts of many fans.

J-Hope announces release date for HOPE ON THE STREET OST and documentary

According to the latest announcement, J-Hope’s documentary HOPE ON THE STREET is set to release in March.

Last year, the K-pop idol appeared on his fellow bandmate SUGA’s talk show Suchwita. During the conversation, he talked about HOPE ON THE STREET, sharing that the dance documentary is about his dancing and his life. However, at that time, he didn't share any information about the release of the original soundtrack album, leaving fans in anticipation of the intriguing news.

Previously, ahead of his military enlistment, J-Hope made his solo documentary debut with J-Hope In The Box.

On February 18 KST, BIGHIT Music shared a new teaser inside the world of HOPE ON THE STREET with the caption, “2024. 03. COMING SOON”.

Watch the teaser of J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STREET release announcement

Advertisement

Upon receiving the surprising update from J-Hope on his birthday eve, BTS’ fandom ARMY is rejoicing in absolute excitement and bringing good wishes to the third eldest BTS member, known as ARMY’s Sunshine.

About BTS’ J-Hope’s military enlistment

Along with RM, Jin, SUGA, V, Jungkook, and Jimin, J-Hope is also serving his mandatory military service enlistment. He was called for the same on April 18, 2023. He is speculated to be discharged from the service on October 17, 2024, when he will be reunited with the eldest member Jin, who is supposed to be back on June 12, 2024.

In 2025, all members of the K-pop sensation boy band BTS are supposed to reconvene and resume their group activities.

ALSO READ: 'Happy Hope Day': J-Hope wishes fans as BTS rapper visits fan projects ahead of 30th birthday; see PICs