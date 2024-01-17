BTS' Jimin and Jungkook graduate as military trainees; likely to enter same unit as member Jin next

Jungkook and Jimin from BTS, who began their South Korean military service on December 12, have now graduated as trainees. Both are reportedly set to commence their military duties at the 5th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon on January 18, coincidentally joining their fellow member Jin, who serves as an assistant instructor at the same center.

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook graduate from 5th Division Recruit Training Center as trainees

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook have completed their military training at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center, setting the stage for their active military service. Scheduled to begin their duties on January 18, the duo holds a unique connection to the 5th Infantry Division, where fellow member Jin serves as an assistant training instructor. The division, situated in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, marks a significant choice for the trio. While they will share the same division, the specific roles and responsibilities of Jungkook, Jimin, and Jin may differ based on their deployment within the unit.

The joint enlistment of Jungkook and Jimin, utilizing the companion system on December 12, laid the foundation for their training at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center. As they transition from trainees to active service members, the possibility of entering the same unit as Jin adds a distinctive aspect to their military journey, fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared experiences within the BTS group. Fans eagerly await updates on their service and the potential for the trio to serve together, enhancing the bond that their shared military service may bring.

A catch-up on BTS’ military updates

RM and V from BTS, commenced their service at the Nonsan Training Center in South Chungcheong Province on December 11, recently completing their recruit training. On January 16, they stood out at a military graduation ceremony as two of only six elite graduate trainees recognized for exceptional performance. Videos circulating online captured the moment they received awards, highlighting their excellence in the military domain.

Meanwhile, Jin is expected to complete his service in June this year. J-Hope started his military service in April 2022, and SUGA is currently serving as a social worker. The group plans to reunite for full-fledged activities in 2025.

