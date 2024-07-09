BTS’ Jimin’s Smeraldo Garden Marching Band debuts at no 1 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart and no 88 on Hot 100

Jimin of BTS who is currently completing his military service announced his comeback solo album MUSE a few days back. Jimin’s melodious pre-release track Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring the rapper Loco has debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart and number 88 on the Hot 100.

On July 9, 2024, Billboard announced that Jimin’s Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring Loco had secured his solo fifth number 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart. The song debuted at number 1 on this week’s Digital Song Sales Chart.

Meanwhile, Jimin has previously topped the Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart with Vibe, Set Me Free Pt. 2, Like Crazy, and Closer Than This.

Smeraldo Garden Marching Band’s achievement on the chart also marks Loco’s first number on it.

On the other hand, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band by Jimin featuring Loco simultaneously debuted at number 88 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This marks Jimin’s fifth solo entry on the chart and first for the year 2024. This entry is Loco’s first entry on the Hot 100.

Jimin unveiled the pre-release track Smeraldo Garden Marching Band on June 28, 2024, alongside a heartwarming music video. The song is a beautiful amalgamation of marching band sounds with an intricate hip-hop style creating an addictive melody.

Watch Smeraldo Garden Marching Band here:

Know more about Jimin and his upcoming album MUSE

Jimin also known by his full name Park Jimin is a singer, songwriter, dancer, and member of the world-renowned K-pop boy band BTS.

Jimin announced his solo comeback album MUSE a while ago. MUSE is set to release on July 19, 2024, alongside the lead track Who. Recently, the BTS member has unveiled more captivating serenade version concept photos.

Jimin’s MUSE will feature a total of 7 tracks including previously released Closer Than This. The album also has a track Slow Dance featuring the American actress and singer Sofia Carson.

In the most recent news, Jimin has announced a special pop-up event to support the release of Smeraldo Garden Marching Band.

