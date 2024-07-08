BTS' Jimin announces Smeraldo Garden pop-up event in celebration of MUSE from July 22-28; know details

Jimin is set to thrill fans as the BTS member has announced an exciting Smeraldo Garden pop-up event from July 22 to July 28, 2024, to celebrate the release of his second solo album, MUSE. Hosted by BIGHIT MUSIC, this event will feature a photo zone and various experiential content themed around Jimin's new album.

BTS’ Jimin brings Smeraldo Garden pop-up event

On July 8, BIGHIT MUSIC, the label behind BTS, announced an exciting event for fans eagerly awaiting Jimin's second solo album, MUSE. Scheduled from July 22 to July 28, 2024, the Smeraldo Garden pop-up event will take place at 24 Gwangpyeong-ro 34-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

This event promises to immerse fans in the thematic world of Jimin's new album, offering a photo zone and various interactive experiences centered around MUSE. The concept of Smeraldo Garden ties into the aesthetic universe often associated with BTS, referencing the mythical Smeraldo flower that has been a recurring motif in their storytelling.

Fans, known as ARMYs, can look forward to engaging activities and displays that reflect Jimin's artistic vision and musical journey. Detailed information about ARMY DAY and additional event specifics will be communicated directly to ARMY MEMBERSHIP holders through official channels.

With BTS consistently pushing creative boundaries and connecting deeply with their global fanbase, the MUSE Smeraldo Garden pop-up event is poised to be a celebration of both Jimin's solo achievements and the collective spirit of BTS fans worldwide.

More details about Jimin’s upcoming album MUSE

Despite his ongoing military service, BTS’ Jimin has stirred excitement with the announcement of his highly anticipated second solo album, MUSE, slated for release on July 19. Following his introspective debut FACE, MUSE promises a deeper dive into Jimin's artistic journey and personal growth.

Teasing fans with a cryptic trailer titled La Lettra in June, Jimin offered glimpses into his creative process against a backdrop of purple lockers and a mysterious letter, setting the stage for thematic intrigue. The album features seven diverse tracks, including the pre-released tracks Closer Than This and collaborations like Smeraldo Garden Marching Band with LOCO, released on June 28, the album also features songs like Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson, Intro: Rebirth and Interlude: Showtime.

