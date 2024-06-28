'Began on June 12': Jimin's nostalgic ode to group BTS you may have missed in Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring LOCO; watch

BTS’ Jimin has finally dropped his pre-release track from his upcoming album MUSE Smeraldo Garden Marching Band. The song has beautiful subtle hip-hop vibes. You might have missed that Jimin gave a nostalgic olde to his group BTS in the song and the music video.

On June 28, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) Jimin unveiled the music video for his pre-release song Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring LOCO from his upcoming solo comeback album MUSE.

You may have missed that Jimin gave a heartwarming and emotional nostalgic ode to his group BTS in Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring LOCO music video and song.

One lyric of Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring LOCO sings ‘It all began on June 12’. It is interesting to note that No More Dream was performed by BTS at their debut showcase on June 12, 2013. As it was the day, BTS’ journey began, the lyric gives a shoutout to that momentous day.

Moreover, Jimin also added the Bangtan Sonyeondan BTS introduction gesture in the choreography making it all the more emotional.

Have a closer look at Jimin’s nostalgic ode to BTS in Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring LOCO here:

Meanwhile, Jimin’s Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring LOCO is a beautiful love letter by the BTS member to his fans. The song has an orchestral vibe with perfect band beats alongside subtle hip-hop elements. The lyrics are soft and heartwarming and read like a love letter to fans.

Watch Jimin’s Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring LOCO here:

Know more about Jimin and MUSE

Jimin is currently enlisted in the military as an active-duty soldier however, that does not stop him from serving good music and vibes. Like all the BTS members, Jimin also has created enough content for ARMYs.

His upcoming solo comeback album MUSE will be released on July 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) alongside a music video for the lead track Who.

