BTS' Jin causes stir at alma matter POSUNG High School filming in uniform; earns loud cheers from male fans

On July 8, BTS' Jin returned to his alma mater, POSUNG High School, to film YouTube content while dressed in his old uniform for an upcoming project. During the filming, students, especially male students, were observed cheering him on enthusiastically. He was surrounded by huge crowds who kept on screaming his name and admiring his looks in real life.

BTS’ Jin spotted filming in his old high school

BTS’ Jin was recently spotted at his alma mater, POSUNG High School, filming for an upcoming YouTube project surrounded by an air of mystery. An online notice detailed his schedule for the day: Jin was scheduled to arrive at 11 AM, starting with a tour of the school during the fourth period. He then entered classroom 1-6 during the fifth period and joined students for lunch in the cafeteria. The sixth and seventh periods were dedicated to a special P.E. session with students from class 1-6.

To ensure everyone’s safety and cooperation during filming, a broadcast was planned after the fourth period, announcing safety procedures and cooperation guidelines. For safety reasons, the stairway between the freshman and sophomore/junior teacher buildings was closed from the beginning of the third period until the end of the fifth period. Additionally, six bodyguards from HYBE were arranged who will be following Jin to prevent any accidents.

In video clips shared online, Jin received a warm welcome from his juniors, who cheered him on enthusiastically during his visit. POSUNG is an all boys school hence Jin gathered many male fans. As more students gathered and began to scream with excitement,

Jin playfully put his finger to his lips, gesturing for them to quiet down. Videos posted online captured the students' shocked reactions at seeing Jin in person. In one clip, fans could hear Jin mentioning arm wrestling multiple times, sparking curiosity about the content he was filming.

More about BTS’ Jin

BTS' Jin, who recently completed his mandatory military service on June 12th, is already gearing up for several upcoming activities. On July 3rd, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that Jin will serve as a torchbearer for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, set to commence on July 27th.

Although the detailed schedule has not yet been disclosed, the agency mentioned that Jin will participate in the torch relay, aiming to promote messages of harmony and peace. The torch relay for the Paris 2024 Olympics began in April from Olympia, Greece, and will traverse through 64 regions across France, encompassing both urban and coastal areas, culminating on the day of the opening ceremony. Torchbearers, including Jin, will visit significant historical sites that embody the essence of the host country.

