BTS' Jin drops first-ever personal audio message to wish fans 'Happy ARMY Day'; listen to what he said

BTS' Jin recently delighted fans by sharing his first-ever personal audio message to celebrate ARMY day. His message was warmly received by fans, appreciating him for his continued dedication and connection.

On July 9, BTS and their global fanbase celebrated ARMY Day, celebrating the special bond between the K-pop superstars and their devoted followers. This annual event marks the anniversary of when the term ARMY was first coined in 2013, symbolizing the strong and unwavering support BTS receives from their fans worldwide.

To mark this occasion in 2024, BTS' eldest member, Jin, made a heartfelt debut on the group's official Instagram broadcast channel, For ARMYs. In a personal audio message, Jin expressed his warm wishes, saying, "Happy Birthday, ARMY! ARMY, I wish you Happy Birthday (with aegyo tone at the end).” This short message resonated deeply with ARMYs, who cherish these intimate moments of connection with their idols.

Meanwhile, the relationship between BTS and ARMY is renowned for its mutual admiration and support. ARMYs, known for their passionate dedication, have consistently rallied behind BTS throughout their journey from humble beginnings to global stardom. BTS, in turn, continually express gratitude and affection towards their fans, making ARMY Day a significant occasion for both of them to celebrate their extraordinary bond.

Kim Seok Jin, renowned globally as BTS member Jin, has carved an impressive path in both group and solo endeavors. Within BTS, his standout solo tracks include Awake from the 2016 album WINGS, Epiphany from Love Yourself in 2018, and Moon featured on the 2020 album Map of the Soul.

Jin's solo career took flight with the release of Tonight in 2019, followed by the heartfelt ballad Abyss in 2020. His impactful contributions continued with Yours, the main theme song for the drama Jirisan, released in October 2021.

Jin's official solo debut single, The Astronaut, co-written with Coldplay, was released in October 2022, just before his military service enlistment in the following December. Recently discharged on June 12, Jin has now been honored with the role of representing South Korea as a torchbearer for the Paris 2024 Olympics, further solidifying his enduring popularity on the global stage.

