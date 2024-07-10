Why did BTS' Jin decline plans to meet family and friends after military discharge? Singer shares heartwarming reason

BTS' Jin, known for his deep affection for ARMY, recently returned after completing his mandatory military service and spoke in an interview with Weverse Magazine. The interview began by spotlighting his BTS FESTA festivities with ARMY, where he fulfilled his promise to his fans.

Jin also explained his decision not to hold a post-military discharge party and discussed his emotions about returning to the stage after two years. He also conveyed heartfelt messages to his fans during the interview.

BTS’ Jin shares why he didn’t have any post-military parties

In the interview, Oh Minji shared how Jin remained true to his promise made on the 10th anniversary of his debut. Immediately upon being discharged from the military, Jin went live on Weverse to connect with ARMY.

The very next day, he greeted fans in person at BTS FESTA, an event celebrating 11 years since the group's debut. Jin prioritized spending time with ARMY over any other post-service plans, dedicating eight consecutive days to working tirelessly, with only one day off for rest.

Despite the demanding schedule, Jin smiled genuinely, emphasizing that he finds joy in demonstrating his gratitude to his fans. He humbly expressed that such efforts are simply part of being a superstar.

Jin explained that his actions were driven by love. Despite the challenges of being out of practice for two years, he was determined to fulfill his promise to ARMY.

When the interviewer mentioned how other priorities could sometimes overshadow our efforts for loved ones, Jin responded that upon leaving the army, he deliberately postponed everything else to prioritize meeting his fans.

Jin informed his family and friends beforehand, saying, "I need to see ARMY, so I'd appreciate it if you didn't plan any parties for my discharge until after this week." Despite advice from others to take a break right after leaving the military, Jin prioritized meeting his fans above all else.

He emphasized that showing gratitude to ARMY was his foremost priority before engaging in anything else. This commitment has always been his approach, and he appreciates how ARMY supports him and brings him immense happiness.

Jin expressed, "They’re incredibly important to me, so it just makes sense that I’d think to put my time with them first."

Jin talks about coming back to stage after 2 years

Jin compared his experience in the army to meeting fans after his discharge. He described the army as a place with many restrictions where nothing belongs to oneself, which can be challenging. However, once he was back on stage, facing his fans with his own microphone and in-ear monitors, everything felt familiar and comforting, "Like I was home."

He reflected on the contrast between the structured life in the army and the exhilaration of performing onstage, where he could feel the cheers and support of the audience. Jin noted that while others may imagine what it's like to be a superstar and hear the crowd's cheers, he has experienced it firsthand.

He explained that this feeling is something he can regain with time, but during his time in the army, he couldn't experience it. Therefore, returning to the stage brought back the rush of emotions—heart racing, nervous excitement, and the roar of the crowd—that he had missed.

When asked how it felt to hear all those cheers again, Jin admitted that he tried hard not to let the overwhelming emotions sink in. It was the day after he was discharged from the army, and he hadn't had much time to practice or sing in a long time.

Worried that he might become too emotional and cry during the performance, Jin focused on putting on a good show for the fans. To manage his emotions, he deliberately increased the volume in his in-ear monitors and closed his eyes during the first song.

In preparation for the performance, Jin even tested a cheongsimhwan (a Korean traditional medicinal pill known for its calming effects). He wanted to ensure he could maintain his composure and deliver a memorable performance for his fans despite the overwhelming emotions of the moment.

