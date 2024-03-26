BTS' Jin to appear on The Backpacker Chef Season 2, thanks to Baek Jong Won? Production team reveals filming plans

BTS' Jin is the vocalist of the group and is known for his humor and good looks. The member is currently fulfilling his military service, as are other members RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The Backpacker Chef is a show in which celebrities go to unconventional locations and cook delicious food with limited local resources. Fans hope to see Jin in the latest season of the show.

Will BTS' Jin appear on The Backpacker Chef?

The production team of The Backpacker Chef revealed that season 2 is in its early stages and the cast will be revealed later. They announced that The Backpacker Chef Season 2 will commence filming in April and will feature Baek Jong Won and actor Ahn Bo Hyun. In season 1, Day6's 2022, Young K and Idol, along with actor Kim Dong Jun, appeared on the show while they were fulfilling their military duties. For the latest season, fans wonder if BTS member Jin will also be featured. Baek Jong Won had given Jin his word that he would go to his military unit. The idol is scheduled to be discharged in June.

BTS' recent activities

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are fulfilling their mandatory military service. They keep in touch with their fans and also share messages about their progress and display their love on social media.

Advertisement

J-Hope will release his first solo documentary, HOPE ON THE STREET. J-Hope will also be dropping a special album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1. It will contain a total of six tracks and will be released on March 29 alongside the docuseries. HOPE ON THE STREET is set to release on March 28 and will be streaming on Prime Videos for a global audience.

V released his much-anticipated digital single FRI(END)S on March 15. The track will be in all English and will discuss the loneliness of love. The song has entered several charts and set new records for the idol.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'Wonderful working with Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won': Sebastian Roché on acting alongside Queen of Tears' stars