'Wonderful working with Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won': Sebastian Roché on acting alongside Queen of Tears' stars

Queen of Tears actors Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won were praised by the French-American actor Sebastian Roché, who is known for his performances in television series like Supernatural and The Vampire Diaries. The drama has been gaining popularity due to its unconventional plot and the performance of the actors. With the latest episode, the drama reached a new milestone as it received its highest viewership yet. Here is Sebastian Roché shared about his experience on set.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won praised by French-American actor Sebastian Roché; SEE pics

On March 24, French-American actor Sebastian Roché shared pictures with the cast and crew of Queen on Tears on his X account. The caption read, 'So wonderful to work with Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won on Queen of Tears'. The actor took on the role of a German doctor in the latest K-drama and played an integral part as his character might be the key to saving the protagonist's life.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears premiered on March 9 and is streaming on Netflix. New episodes air every Saturday and Sunday. Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon take on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. They were once in love but over time, things change and they grow distant. Due to an incident, they try to rekindle the love that they once had.

Advertisement

The script is written by Park Ji Eun who has previously worked on hits like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star, and more. Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and more, and Jang Young Woo known for Bulgasal, Entourage, and more have directed the series.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: IVE’s Yujin, Liz bump into Hollywood star Anne Hathaway during basketball game in Atlanta; share pics together