BTS to drop 12-inch single analog version of original Japanese song For You on its 10th year anniversary

BTS is gearing up to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their original Japanese track For You with the release of a 12-inch LP on June 19, 2024. The song, released on June 17, 2015, marked the first track of the single FOR YOU and the eleventh track of the album Youth.

BTS’ For You’s 10th anniversary special release

To mark the 10th anniversary of their release of For You, BTS will be launching a limited edition 12-inch LP (Long playing record) on June 19, 2024. This special release will include two tracks: the original Japanese single For You and the B-side track Let Me Know (Japanese Version). Fans can also look forward to the availability of this commemorative release in vinyl format.

In the music video released eight years ago, the description has been updated to announce the release stating “BTS will release a 12-inch single analog version of their original Japanese song For You worldwide on June 19 2024 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut in Japan!”

Originally released in 2015, For You was BTS' inaugural Japanese single, soaring to the top of the esteemed Oricon singles chart. This upcoming release not only honors a noteworthy milestone but also invites fans on a nostalgic journey back to the foundation of BTS' musical journey.

Watch For You here-

More about BTS’ recent activities

BTS has been dropping hints about their upcoming project, MONOCHROME, which focuses on the logistics of delivering merchandise and other goods. Their latest announcement of BTS POPUP: MONOCHROME has once again ignited excitement among their fanbase.

Initially scheduled for Seongsu Dong, Seoul, from April 26 to May 12, the pop-up event will now extend its reach to cities including Tokyo, Bangkok, Los Angeles, Jakarta, and Indonesia. While the dates may vary, fans worldwide eagerly anticipate this expansion of BTS' creative works.

In addition to the initial announcement, BTS unveiled the second part of their project on April 18. They released a concept film and accompanying photos showcasing the merchandise that will be available as part of their MONOCHROME project.

Currently, all seven members of the group—RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. Despite their absence, they stay connected with their fans through social media, sharing messages about their progress and expressing their love and gratitude.

