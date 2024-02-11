BTS' Spring Day clinches top spot on MelOn's most unique monthly listeners list with 8.4 million record

BTS members are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook initiated their service in December 2023. Since they have been serving in the military, fans have taken charge and are actively streaming their music and videos while setting new records. Spring Day is a popular song by BTS which is loved by the fans. The track recently broke a record and gained the most unique listeners on MelOn.

BTS' Spring Day gains most unique listeners on MelOn

BTS' Spring Day was tied with Busker Busker's Cherry Blossom Ending as both had the most unique listeners on MelOn. They had 8.3 million listers each. Recently Spring Day broke the record as it achieved 8.4 million unique listeners. The song is also one of the most popular songs on the streaming platform. The song is also the most streamed and most liked on MelOn. It is followed by IU's Through the Night. BTS' Dynamite, Boy With Love and DNA also are part of the top 10 most streamed songs on MelOn.

Spring Day had also topped the iTunes chart in 83 countries from December 12 to December 14. The song is about waiting to meet someone and missing them which is very apt for the current situation as RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook enlisted in the military for their mandatory service. Their 2018 track Outro:Tear by the rap line also rose to the number 1 spot on iTunes USA on December 13.

BTS' recent activities

All BTS members are currently serving in the military. In December 2023, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook also initiated their mandatory military enlistment. Jin is expected to be discharged sometime in 2024. They keep in touch with their fans and also share messages about their progress and display their love on social media.

Their docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star which was released in December 2023 is streaming on Disney+.

