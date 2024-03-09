‘Happy Birthday SUGA’: BTS’ Jin humorously wishes fellow member by replying on his own post

BTS member SUGA celebrated his 31st birthday on March 9. However, with the constraints of mandatory military service, SUGA's ability to celebrate with ARMYs, the fanbase of BTS, was likely limited. Nonetheless, fellow BTS member Jin stepped up to ensure that SUGA's special day was not overlooked, greeting him in his own distinctive Jin style.

BTS’ Jin wishes SUGA in a unique manner

BTS member SUGA is marking his 31st birthday today, on March 9, 2024. Currently fulfilling his military service duties, SUGA has unfortunately been unable to celebrate with fans. However, fellow BTS member Jin, also serving in the military, took the chance to send birthday greetings to SUGA on his special day. Both Jin and SUGA are fulfilling their mandatory military service—Jin as an active duty soldier and SUGA in alternative social services—and as a result, they have been mostly out of the public eye.

Despite the challenges of their military obligations, Jin has been proactive in staying connected with fans through social media platforms like Weverse, offering updates and glimpses into his life whenever feasible. Being the first BTS member to enlist in the military in December 2022, anticipation among fans for Jin's eventual discharge has been steadily growing. Jin himself has eagerly been counting down the days until his return, recently sharing a “D-100 post” on fan community app Weverse, indicating the approaching conclusion of his military service.

Advertisement

On SUGA's birthday, The Astronaut singer took the opportunity to extend his warm wishes to his fellow member, revisiting his earlier countdown post on Weverse and replying to himself by writing, “Happy birthday SUGA!!!!!!”. While this gesture may appear simple, it held significant weight for fans, as Jin is renowned for his unique and often humorous approach to celebrating his group mates' birthdays. Though seemingly straightforward, Jin's message carried the unmistakable chaotic energy that fans have come to love and associate with him. Additionally, this marks the first birthday wish from a BTS member to SUGA.

More about BTS’ Jin and SUGA

Currently serving as an assistant instructor in the Fifth Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, Jin's discharge date is scheduled for June 12, 2024. On the other hand, details regarding SUGA's military service remain undisclosed to the public, with his anticipated discharge date set for June 21, 2025.

Despite their hectic schedules and individual duties, the members stay consistent in supporting one another, even from a distance. BTS members have also made sure to create loads of online content for fans to enjoy in their absence. This ongoing gesture not only deepens their bond as a group but also serves as a gift for fans who might miss them.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Happy SUGA Day: Exploring rapper’s best works outside BTS; Eight with IU, Lilith with Halsey, Burn It with MAX, more