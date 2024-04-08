BTS' Jungkook extends support to GOLDEN dancer Brian Puspos' latest release amid ongoing military service

BTS' Jungkook, despite his military service, shows support to dancer Brian Puspos, known for his appearances alongside Jungkook during his solo debut. Jungkook's emoticon comment under Puspos' promotional reel garnered attention, with Puspos' reply resonating deeply with ARMY.

BTS’ Jungkook cheers on Brian Puspos’ new release

BTS' Jungkook, currently serving in the South Korean military, recently extended his support to a new release from renowned dancer Brian Puspos. Jungkook dropped a fire emoji comment under Brian's promotional reel for his latest song. Brian, visibly touched by Jungkook's gesture, shared a heartfelt story on his Instagram story, expressing his gratitude and reminiscing about conversations with Jungkook. He wrote, "Wow my brother Jungkook showing love on my new song. I was just talking about you with Nick yesterday. The world misses you bro."

This interaction resonated deeply with ARMYs, the devoted fanbase of BTS who are also missing Jungkook as he fulfills his civil duties as a citizen of his country.

More details about BTS’ Jungkook’s friendship with Brian Puspos

Brian Puspos is a Filipino-American choreographer and recording artist hailing from Houston, Texas who has made significant waves in the world of dance and music. His collaboration with various artists, including Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, and BTS, highlights his versatility and skill.

Brian’s connection with BTS dates back to when they released their song Butterfly as a part of the second part of their The Most Beautiful Moment in Life album followed by Jimin’s solo song Serendipity on BTS’ Love Yourself: HER album and eventually with Jungkook’s solo track My Time from BTS’ Map Of The Soul: 7 album.

Jungkook, however, adds a more friendly dimension to his professional journey. Their friendship blossomed when he first joined Jungkook as part of his dance team during the latter's solo promotions.

Their bond extends beyond the stage, as evidenced by Jungkook's playful gesture of referring to Brian as "my baby” while signing a copy of his GOLDEN album for Puspos.

This behind-the-scenes anecdote offers a glimpse into the genuine friendship between the two, grounded in mutual respect and admiration for each other's craft.

