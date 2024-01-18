BTS' Jungkook historically reigns on Billboard 200 charts for 10th consecutive week with GOLDEN

BTS' Jungkook continues to make waves on Billboard's latest charts, with his solo album GOLDEN securing the 43rd spot on the Billboard 200. Additionally, the album's title track, Standing Next to You, claimed the 76th position on the Hot 100. Remarkably, maintaining a presence on both of Billboard's main charts for an impressive 10 consecutive weeks, Jungkook solidified his solo success on the global music stage.

Jungkook’s GOLDEN continues to reign on the Billboard 200 charts

Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS, is rewriting history with his debut solo album, GOLDEN, as it touches its 10th consecutive week on the prestigious Billboard 200, securing its place at #43. This unprecedented feat establishes Jungkook as the first Korean solo artist to achieve such longevity on this particular chart.

The triumph extends beyond the Billboard 200, with GOLDEN claiming the #9 position on the Top Current Album Sales chart and a notable 12th spot on the Top Album Sales chart. Meanwhile, Jungkook's record-breaking journey continues on Billboard's Artist 100, where he holds the #24 position for an impressive 22nd consecutive week, marking him as the longest-charting K-pop soloist.

The album's lead single, Standing Next to You, maintains its stronghold on the Billboard Hot 100, occupying the #76 spot for its 10th week. Jungkook's global impact is further underscored by his impressive presence on Billboard's global charts, with Seven featuring Latto securing the 5th spot on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Amid impending military service, BTS members' solo tracks continue to dominate global charts. On the Global 200, Jungkook's singles Seven (feat. Latto) (13th), Standing Next to You (14th), and 3D (Feat. Jack Harlow) (44th) shine, while Jimin's Like Crazy (93rd) from his solo album FACE' makes an appearance. In the Global (excluding the U.S.) charts, Jungkook's Seven (5th), Standing Next to You (9th), and 3D (32nd), along with Jimin's Like Crazy (71st), V's Love Me Again (141st), and Jimin's Closer Than This (150th) reaffirm BTS' global influence and solo success.

BTS members continue to shine in the South Korean military

January 17 witnessed a noteworthy chapter in BTS history as members Jimin and Jungkook concluded their basic military training at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center, initiating their official military service on January 18.

RM and V concurrently completed recruit training at Nonsan Training Center, achieving elite graduate status recognized in a January 16 military ceremony. While Jin's service concludes in June, J-Hope is scheduled to return in October 2024. Notably, SUGA serves as a social worker. BTS envisions the group's full return to activities in 2025, marking a transitional period for the globally acclaimed septet.

