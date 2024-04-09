BTS' ON Kinetic Manifesto Film hits 600 million views; becomes septet’s 13th music video to do so

BTS' music videos remain immensely popular on YouTube even while all the members of the septet are currently serving for their respective mandatory military services. With their ON Kinetic Manifesto Film hitting over 600 million views, it has become their 13th video to achieve this amazing milestone.

ON Kinetic Manifesto Film reaches 600 million views

The group's ON Kinetic Manifesto Film achieved over 600 million views on April 9 at around 8:41 a.m. KST. This milestone was reached approximately four years, one month, 18 days, and 15 hours after its release on February 21, 2020, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

ON marks BTS' 13th music video to achieve 600 million views, joining the ranks of DNA, Fire, Fake Love, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), IDOL, Dope, Boy With Luv, Blood Sweat & Tears, Save Me, Dynamite, Butter, and Permission to Dance.

ON reflects on BTS’ experiences since their debut seven years ago and embraces the challenges that accompany their journey. The Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima showcases BTS performing alongside 30 dancers and a marching band. The term Kinetic Manifesto signifies a dynamic and meaningful expression of their artistic vision and message. Through stunning choreography, visually striking imagery, and emotive storytelling, the video embodies their artistic intentions and creative energy.

Watch ON Kinetic Manifesto Film here-

More about BTS’ Map of the Soul 7

BTS describes Map of the Soul: 7 as "deeply personal," drawing inspiration from their seven-year journey since debut. The album is a fusion of pop, R&B, and hip-hop, with influences from urban contemporary genres like rock, trap, and EDM. Lyrically, it explores themes of reflection, introspection, and self-acceptance. Map of the Soul: 7 achieved immense commercial success, topping charts in over 20 countries and becoming the best-selling album of 2020 worldwide. Notably, BTS became the first Asian group to lead the charts in all of the top-five music markets globally.

The album was supported by two singles, both making waves on the US Billboard Hot 100: Black Swan debuted and peaked at number 57, while ON reached number 4, marking BTS' first top-five hit on the chart. Collaborations enriched the album's diversity, with BTS working with Halsey on Boy with Luv, Ed Sheeran co-writing Make it Right, Troye Sivan contributing to Louder Than Bombs, and Sia featuring on the track ON.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' iconic term I Purple You Explained