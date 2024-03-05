How to listen to every BTS album in order: From debut’s 2 Cool 4 Skool to recent hit Proof

Listening to all BTS' albums in order can be a rewarding journey. The group made their debut in South Korea on June 13, 2013, with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. Since then, they have consistently delivered chart-topping hits and meaningful albums. Formed in 2010, BTS comprises members Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Initially starting as a hip-hop group, BTS has evolved over the years, expanding their musical style to encompass a wide range of genres. Their lyrics often explore themes of mental health, self-love, and individuality, setting them apart from traditional pop music. This commitment to authenticity and meaningful storytelling has endeared them to fans worldwide.

Here is every BTS album in order

1. 2 Cool 4 Skool

2 Cool 4 Skool stands as the debut single album by the South Korean boy band BTS, released on June 12, 2013, under Big Hit Entertainment. Commercially, the album achieved notable success, reaching number five on the Gaon Album Chart in South Korea and number ten on Billboard's World Albums Chart in the United States.

2. O!RUL8,2?

O!RUL8,2? (Oh! Are you late, too?) serves as the first extended play by the South Korean boy band BTS. Released on September 11, 2013, it followed their debut album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. The EP comprises ten tracks, with N.O (also known as No Offense) serving as the lead single. Additionally, the group promoted Attack On Bangtan, another track from the album, showcasing their versatility and talent early in their career.

3. Skool Luv Affair

Skool Luv Affair marks the second extended play by the South Korean boy band BTS. Released by Big Hit Entertainment on February 12, 2014, the ten-track album features Boy in Luv as its lead single. Boy In Luv revolves around the theme of a typical high school crush and explores the boys' confusion over their feelings for the girl. Despite the cute theme of the song, BTS infuses it with their signature hip-hop twist, which sets it apart and contributes to its standout appeal.

4. Skool Luv Affair: Special Addition

A limited edition repackage of the album, Skool Luv Affair Special Addition, was released on May 14, 2014. This physical copy contained eighteen tracks, including two new songs: Miss Right and I Like It (Slow Jam Remix), along with six instrumentals. After quickly selling out upon its initial release, the repackage remained out of print for six years. However, due to popular demand, BIGHIT made the album available for purchase once again in October 2020.

5. No More Dream

The Japanese version of No More Dream became BTS' pioneering track to receive a completely new music video tailored specifically for its Japanese rendition.

6. Boy In Luv

BTS unveiled a music video for the Japanese iteration of Boy In Luv, featuring subtle distinctions from its Korean counterpart.

7. Dark & Wild

Dark & Wild serves as the debut studio album of BTS, released by Big Hit Entertainment on August 20, 2014. With fourteen tracks in total, the album features Danger as its lead single. Additionally, the third track on the album, War of Hormone, was later promoted as a secondary single, showcasing the diverse range of sounds and styles within the album.

8. Danger

The Japanese version of Danger was accompanied by its own music video, which, while sharing familiar scenes with the Korean version, introduced some distinctive differences.

9. Wake Up

Wake Up served as BTS' first Japanese album to feature songs not included in any previous BTS albums in Korean. Despite this, none of the songs from the album received their own music videos. The title track, Wake Up, shares similar themes with BTS' Korean tracks No More Dream and N.O., as the lyrics depict the exhaustion and pressure faced by young men overworked and burdened by parental expectations.

10. The Most Beautiful Moment In Life Pt. 1

The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 1 stands as the third extended play by South Korean boy band BTS. Released on April 29, 2015, by Big Hit Entertainment, the nine-track album was made available in two versions. It features I Need U as its lead single, with Dope as a promoted follow-up single.

I Need U marks the lead single of The Most Beautiful Moment In Life Pt.1 and introduces a more pop-oriented sound for BTS. The members have explained that the song delves into the theme of trying to hold on to love that is about to end, capturing the accompanying anxiety and emotions that come with it.

11. For You

FOR YOU marked BTS' debut Japanese album with its own music video, a first for a song not featured on their Korean albums. This gentle, heartfelt track delves into the yearning for closeness despite the physical distance that separates lovers.

12. The Most Beautiful Moment In Life Pt. 2

BTS' fourth EP, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 2, was launched by Big Hit Entertainment on November 30, 2015. Featuring two versions, this EP boasts nine tracks, showcasing the captivating Run as its main single.

13. I Need You

The music video for I Need U (Japanese Ver.) stands out due to its unique thematic approach, diverging significantly from the Korean version. This departure contrasts with earlier instances where Japanese versions closely mirrored their Korean counterparts in music videos.

14. Run

The Run music video (Japanese Ver.) maintains familiar themes from its Korean counterpart but introduces original scenes and locations, adding a unique touch to the visual narrative.

15. The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever

The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever stands as BTS' first Korean-language compilation album, hitting the shelves on May 2, 2016, in two distinct physical editions: a day version and a night version. Boasting twenty-three tracks, the album features three fresh singles (Epilogue: Young Forever, Fire, and Save Me), alongside a selection of tracks from both The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 1 and The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 2, complemented by several remixes.

16. Youth

Unfortunately, Youth did not include any music videos for the new Japanese versions of the songs featured on the album.

17. Wings

Wings marks BTS' second Korean and fourth overall studio album, launched by Big Hit Entertainment on October 10, 2016. Offering four versions, the album encompasses fifteen tracks, prominently featuring Blood Sweat & Tears as its lead single. Drawing significant inspiration from Hermann Hesse's novel Demian, the concept album delves into themes of temptation and personal growth.

18. You Never Walk Alone

Wings received a reissue as a repackaged album, titled You Never Walk Alone, on February 13, 2017, extending the narrative of the Wings canon. This edition featured three additional songs, with Spring Day and Not Today highlighted as the lead singles. Spring Day, penned by RM and SUGA, delves into their personal experiences of longing for someone close, employing seasonal metaphors to convey the notion of hope and renewal after enduring challenging times, akin to the arrival of spring following a harsh winter.

19. Blood Sweat & Tears

In the Japanese version of the Blood Sweat & Tears music video, viewers encounter predominantly new scenes, though interspersed with some familiar ones from the Korean version. However, the overarching theme remains consistent, depicting the members struggling with various temptations and striving to resist their allure.

20. Love Yourself: Her

Love Yourself: Her serves as BTS' fifth extended play, released on September 18, 2017, under Big Hit Entertainment. Available in four versions, the album comprises nine tracks, with DNA serving as its lead single.

21. MIC Drop/DNA/Crystal Snow

A music video for the Japanese version of Mic Drop was released, maintaining close similarities to its Korean counterpart in terms of visuals and style.

22. Face Yourself

FACE YOURSELF is BTS' third Japanese and fifth overall studio album, released on April 4, 2018, through BIGHIT. It includes Japanese versions of previously released songs and three new original Japanese-language tracks: Don't Leave Me, Let Go, and Crystal Snow.

23. Love Yourself: Tear

Love Yourself: Tear marks BTS' third Korean-language and sixth overall studio album, which was released on May 18, 2018. Available in four versions, the album comprises eleven tracks, with Fake Love serving as its lead single. The concept album delves into themes revolving around the anguish and heartache of separation.

24. Love Yourself: Answer

Love Yourself: Answer stands as BTS' third Korean-language compilation album, released on August 24, 2018, and available in four versions: S, E, L, and F. With twenty-five tracks (twenty-six for the digital version), including seven new songs, Idol takes the lead as the album's single.

On November 7, 2019, Love Yourself: Answer achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Korean album to spend one year on the Billboard 200 chart. By June 2021, it had maintained a presence on the Billboard 200 for 100 non-consecutive weeks, solidifying its status as the only Korean album to achieve this feat.

25. FAKE LOVE/Airplane Pt. 2

Airplane Pt. 2 is a sequel to J-Hope's Airplane from his mixtape, Hope World. Inspired by praise from Bang PD for its authenticity, J-Hope expanded the song, including it in Love Yourself: Tear. A Japanese version and music video were later released for the FAKE LOVE/Airplane Pt.2 Japanese album.

26. Map of the Soul: Persona

Map of the Soul: Persona is BTS' sixth extended play, released on April 12, 2019, featuring Boy with Luv as its lead single. Following their 2018 albums Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer, it preceded the band's Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour. Remarkably, the EP debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200, making BTS the first band since the Beatles to achieve three number-one albums in less than a year.

27. BTS World Original Soundtrack

BTS World: Original Soundtrack is the soundtrack album for the Netmarble mobile game of the same name. Released on June 28, 2019, just two days after the mobile game's launch, the album features four singles by BTS along with instrumentals from the game.

Preceding the album release were the singles Dream Glow (a collaboration with Charli XCX), A Brand New Day (featuring Zara Larsson), and All Night (featuring rapper and singer Juice Wrld). Additionally, on June 26, the song Heartbeat was revealed in the game following its release.

28. Map of the Soul: 7

Map of the Soul: 7 was released on February 21, 2020, as the follow-up to BTS' 2019 extended play Map of the Soul: Persona, incorporating five of its songs. Described by the group as "deeply personal," the album reflects their seven-year journey since debut. It encompasses a mix of pop, R&B, and hip-hop, drawing influences from urban contemporary genres like rock, trap, and EDM. Lyrically, the album explores themes of reflection, introspection, and self-acceptance.

29. Lights/Boy With Luv

In the summer of 2019, BTS unveiled a new original Japanese single titled Lights.

30. Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey

Map Of The Soul 7: The Journey showcased Japanese versions of tracks from their album Map Of The Soul: 7, alongside new original songs such as Stay Gold.

31. Dynamite

For the first time, BTS released a digital single ahead of an album with Dynamite. The group revealed that the song wasn't initially part of their plans but felt compelled to share it with their fans.

32. BE

BE marks BTS' fifth Korean-language and ninth overall studio album, which was released on November 20, 2020. Crafted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, BE draws inspiration from BTS' experiences and perspectives during these unprecedented times. The album showcases the band members' involvement across all aspects of the album-making process, including songwriting, development, production, and visual design.

33. Film Out

Ahead of their upcoming Japanese album BTS, THE BEST, the group released the single Film Out.

34. Butter

Following their first English single, Dynamite, BTS released another hit in the summer of 2021, Butter. While sharing a similarly upbeat theme, Butter distinguishes itself with its distinctive bassline and prominent synth sounds throughout the track.

35. Permission To Dance

Permission to Dance was released alongside the Butter CD Single, featuring both songs along with their instrumental versions.

36. BTS, the Best

BTS, the Best, stands as the second Japanese-language compilation album by BTS, released on June 16, 2021.

37. Proof

Proof marks the debut anthology album released by BTS, available on June 10, 2022, through BIGHIT MUSIC. The expansive 3-disc project includes a compilation of the band's hit singles, a curated selection of the members' personal favorites from their discography, as well as several demos and previously unreleased tracks. The album also introduces five new songs, including the lead single Yet to Come.

38. Take Two

Take Two is a celebratory single by BTS, released on June 9, 2023, as part of the band's 10th anniversary festivities. Co-written by members RM and J-Hope, the track was produced by SUGA.

Listening to BTS discography in order, along with all its tracks, really makes you value the popular and beloved group's music. Through this list, you can add your favorite songs in the playlist according to your favorite eras.

