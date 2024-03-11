BTS' iconic term I Purple You explained; here's the meaning behind beloved phrase coined for ARMYs

Purple holds a special significance in the world of K-pop sensation BTS, with the phrase I Purple You becoming an iconic expression among their devoted fanbase, known as ARMY. It symbolizes the profound connection between BTS and their fans. Whenever RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook grace the stage, fans enthusiastically chant I purple you.

But how did this beloved phrase originate, and what does it mean to the fandom? Let's delve into its origins and significance.

What does the term I Purple You mean? Let's explore its origin

I Purple You is basically fans' affectionate way of expressing I love you, utilizing the K-pop band's unique color purple. The backstory behind the I Purple You phrase is as captivating as the K-pop band's rise to global fame. While today, the color purple is synonymous with BTS, it wasn't always the case. Remarkably, their association with this color was entirely unintentional. It all began during BTS' third muster, an annual fan meeting in November 2016, when Kim Taehyung, also known as V, spontaneously coined the phrase I purple you.

To explain his choice of the color purple instead of simply saying love, V offered a thoughtful interpretation: "Do you know what purple means? Purple is the last color of all the rainbow colors, so it means I will trust and love you for a long time." However, V later admitted that he had completely fabricated this explanation. "I just made it up," V confessed, before expressing his heartfelt wishes: "I wish I can see you for a long time, just like the meaning of purple. We'll always trust you and go up the stairs with you. You don't need to help us all the time. You can hold our hands and follow us now."

Advertisement

Since the inception of the phrase, even V didn't anticipate that the color purple would become so closely linked with BTS and their fandom, ARMYs. Now, wherever BTS goes and whatever campaigns they undertake, everything is adorned with the color purple. From that moment onwards, ARMY declared purple as BTS' official color, and I purple you became their endearing way of expressing I love you to the moon and back. BTS members frequently utter this phrase after concluding their speeches or during concerts as a gesture of gratitude to ARMY for their unwavering support.

Impact of the term I Purple You on BTS and ARMY

In 2023, the term celebrated its seventh year since it was coined. I purple you or Borahae in Korean, which is frequently exchanged between fans and BTS, showcasing a mutual expression of affection. Despite HYBE's trademark application's rejection, the term remains closely associated with BTS and their devoted fandom, ARMY, which has significantly influenced both. Even as BTS has ascended to become the biggest and most popular boy band globally, their bond with their fans remains grounded, akin to a family, evident in their heartfelt interactions.

Despite currently serving in the military, BTS members make it a point to periodically check in on their fans and continue to provide a plethora of engaging content for them. The phrase I Purple You encapsulates this enduring love and connection. Within the BTS ARMY, the color purple holds profound significance. It symbolizes everything good and true, with traditional red hearts among ARMYs permanently adopting the color purple.

Purple has become deeply ingrained in the marketing strategies of various brands associated with BTS. From the renowned BTS meal at McDonald's to Samsung's BTS edition phones, the color purple is prominently featured. This color association has become a powerful tool for marketing products to BTS fans, leveraging the band's immense popularity and the deep connection fans have with the color purple.

On BTS' ARMY's ninth anniversary, Google and YouTube collaborated on a special feature to honor the dedicated fandom. Whenever a user searches for BTS on these platforms, a purple heart appears. Upon clicking the heart, animated purple balloons fill the screen, providing users with an interactive experience. Users can enjoy bursting the balloons with a single tap, revealing a mic drop and a member of the band saying, "I Purple You." The screen also indicates which band member's voice is being heard, adding a personalized touch to the celebration.

Advertisement

BTS also took to Twitter to engage with their ARMY, prompting them to search for the band's name on Google's search bar. For many fans, spending their day listening to their favorite singer repeatedly saying I Purple You has become a cherished ritual. The influence of the color purple pervades various aspects of BTS' world, from their concerts and fan-dedicated music videos to their merchandise and online content.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 30 BTS quotes and lyrics to inspire their fans