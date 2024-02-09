BTS’ smashing hit Dynamite surpasses 1.8 billion streams on Spotify

As of February 9, BTS' popular English track Dynamite has surpassed an impressive milestone, accumulating over 1.8 billion streams on Spotify, establishing a new record within the realm of K-Pop artists.

BTS record-breaking stream on Spotify with Dynamite

Dynamite was released on August 21, 2020, as BTS' inaugural full-English single and was included in their album BE. Dynamite has achieved the milestone of 1.8 billion streams on Spotify three years and five months after its release. Consequently, the smashing hit has emerged as the first song by a K-pop group and the first among Asian acts to attain this feat in Spotify's chronicles.

All BTS members are currently serving in the South Korean military in different places, with the group scheduled to reunite in 2025. Before joining, all of the members had successful solo careers, generating headlines and breaking records regularly.

More about BTS

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band formed in 2010, consisting of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Initially, a hip-hop group, they soon diversified their musical style to encompass various genres, while their lyrics explore themes such as mental health, adolescence, self-love, individualism, and the challenges of fame. Their works often draw from literature, philosophy, and psychology, incorporating an elaborate alternate universe storyline.

Debuting in 2013 under BigHit Entertainment, BTS released their first Korean and Japanese-language studio albums in 2014. Their second Korean studio album, Wings (2016), achieved one million sales in South Korea. By 2017, they gained international prominence, pioneering the Korean Wave in the United States. They earned a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for Mic Drop and topped the Billboard 200 with Love Yourself: Tear (2018). In 2020, BTS charted four US number-one albums in less than two years, with Love Yourself: Answer (2018) certified Platinum by the RIAA. They also topped the Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 with Dynamite, becoming the first all-South Korean act to achieve this feat.

As of 2023, BTS is South Korea's top-selling musical act, with over 40 million albums sold. Their album Map of the Soul: 7 (2020) is the country's third best-selling album. They hold the distinction of being the first non-English-speaking and Asian act to sell out concerts at Wembley Stadium and the Rose Bowl. Additionally, BTS has been recognized as the Global Recording Artist of the Year by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) for 2020 and 2021. Their numerous accolades include multiple American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Golden Disc Awards to name a few.

Beyond music, BTS has addressed the United Nations General Assembly and partnered with UNICEF for the Love Myself campaign against violence. They have been featured on Time magazine's covers and lists of influential people. In 2018, they became the youngest recipients of the South Korean Order of Cultural Merit. In June 2022, BTS announced a hiatus to fulfill their mandatory military service, with plans to reunite in 2025. Jin, the oldest member, enlisted in December 2022, followed by the others in 2023.

Kudos to BTS for achieving this milestone.

