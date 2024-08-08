BTS’ SUGA drunk driving incident: Military Manpower Association to strengthen law compliance education for social service workers

SUGA, the noted K-pop rapper and member of the worldwide famous boy band BTS recently got entangled in a heightened drunk driving incident. Now in new developments, the Military Manpower Association has announced they will toughen up law compliance education for the social service agents after SUGA’s DUI incident.

On August 8, 2024, The Korea Times reported that the Military Manpower Association had announced that they would strengthen law compliance education for social service agents after BTS member SUGA’s drunk driving incident on the night of August 6.

It should be noted when the incident happened SUGA was also completing his military service as a social service worker.

The Military Manpower Association on August 7 had assured in reports that SUGA will not face any extra punishment as his DUI incident happened during off hours, he will just be punished according to the Road Traffic Act.

The Military Manpower Association and service facilities in a statement to Yonhap News said they will ensure that social service agents are well educated about laws and “follow the laws during their service period” while adding that they will oversee agents and manage them through service guidance officers.

On August 6, the famous BTS rapper SUGA who is currently enlisted in the military as a social worker was found driving a foldable electric scooter under the influence of alcohol. According to reports, SUGA was driving home when while parking near his home he lost his balance and fell, he was helped by a nearby patrolling officer. When the officer sniffed alcohol on the Haegeum rapper’s breath he decided to take him to the nearest police station where reportedly after a breath analyzer test he was found to have more than allowed alcohol in his blood.

Later, SUGA was taken home in custody and reportedly he is under investigation for the same DUI case. SUGA and BTS’ agency on August 7 issued apologetic statements for the disappointing news while accepting careless behavior on the part of the artist and assured they will be extra careful in the future.

In other news, BIGHIT MUSIC also apologized for a hasty statement and for using the wrong name for the transport.

