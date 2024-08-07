BTS' SUGA's DUI CCTV footage claims he rode foldable electric scooter with maximum of 30 kmph speed; know what it means

SUGA, the renowned K-pop rapper and member of BTS, has been wrapped up in a drunk driving investigation as he was found under the influence of alcohol last night. In the new developments, JTBC Newsroom has revealed alleged footage of a person said to be SUGA driving a foldable electric scooter on the night of August 6. The report also claimed that he rode it at the maximum speed of 30 km/hr.

On August 7, South Korean media outlets began reporting that SUGA of BTS was involved in a DUI incident and is being investigated for the same.

In the above-mentioned footage, a person assumed to be SUGA has been reported to have ridden a foldable electric scooter on the road. The Haegeum rapper was allegedly seen driving a scooter between a parked car and a moving car on the road.

According to the report, a person said to be SUGA was riding a foldable electric scooter with a maximum speed of 30 km/hr. It is classified as a personal mobility device, which if anyone is caught driving the said electronic scooter while drunk their driver’s license will be revoked, and a fine will be issued depending on the alcohol level at the time.

It was further brought to attention in the report that a foldable electric scooter with over 30 km/hr speed and a high engine can be subject to a fine of 10 million KRW while the driver can also be imprisoned.

On the night of August 6, SUGA was found driving a foldable electric scooter under the influence of alcohol around 11:30 PM KST on a street in Hannam Dong, Yongsan-gu. The BTS is said to have been trying to park his scooter near his home when he lost his balance and fell down. He was found and helped by a passing patrolling officer who, after smelling alcohol on his breath, chose to take him to a nearby police station for further investigation.

After the breath analyzer test, it was reported that, according to the Yongsan Police Station, the alcohol level in SUGA’s blood was over the allowed limit of 0.08%, which can lead to revoking of the driver’s license.

In other news, both SUGA and BTS’ agency issued an apology regarding the DUI incident.