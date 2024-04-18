BTS' V demonstrates sharp soldier tactics for military police combat training; see PICS

BTS' V, currently serving in the military, showcased his prowess in a recent video, donning a military police combat uniform. His precision and dignity while undergoing urban combat shooting training garnered widespread attention.

BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, continues to captivate fans with his dedication and prowess, even while serving his military duty. Recently, a promotional video released by the 2nd Army Corps in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, showcased V's involvement in urban combat shooting training, stirring both admiration and controversy.

BTS’ V flaunts military prowess in military police combat training video

In the video, V dons his military uniform with a 'military police' patch, exuding a dignified aura befitting of a soldier. His focused gaze and adept handling of firearms highlight his commitment to his military responsibilities. Notably, officials remark on V's remarkable accuracy, hitting the target with precision every time he fires, a testament to his skill and discipline.

V's journey into the military realm began when he applied for and was accepted into the Special Task Force (SDT) of the Army Capital Defense Command last year. In February of this year, he was assigned to the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Army Corps in Chuncheon, where he currently serves as a special member of the Military Police Corps under direct headquarters command.

BTS' V’s appearance in a military police combat training video sparks debate among netizens

BTS' V's recent appearance in a military police combat training video has ignited a debate among netizens, with contrasting views emerging from fans. While some praise V's participation in military activities, others express concern over what they perceive as military propaganda and forced conscription.

Fans took to social media platforms to voice their opinions, with some expressing disappointment and outrage, citing the contrast between V's involvement in the video and BTS' previous advocacy for anti-violence and their Love Myself campaign with UNICEF. However, others defended V, acknowledging the compulsory nature of military service in South Korea and emphasizing the importance of respecting citizens' responsibilities.

As V continues his military service, fans eagerly await his return, appreciating not only his talents as a performer but also his commitment to serving his country.

