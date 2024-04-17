BTS announces POP-UP: MONOCHROME in Tokyo, Bangkok, LA and more cities; unveils new trailer for project

BTS, the iconic K-pop group has announced the expansion of their POP-UP: MONOCHROME event to cities like Tokyo, Bangkok, Los Angeles, and more. Alongside this exciting news, BTS has unveiled a new trailer for the project, promising an immersive experience like never before.

BTS’ POP-UP: MONOCHROME event in Tokyo, Bangkok, Los Angeles and more cities

BTS, the global phenomenon in the K-pop industry, has once again sent waves of excitement through their fanbase with the announcement of their latest project, BTS POPUP: MONOCHROME. Initially slated for Seongsu Dong, Seoul, from April 26 to May 12, the pop-up event is now set to expand its reach to cities like Tokyo, Bangkok, Los Angeles, Jakarta, and Indonesia. Although the dates may vary from April to June, fans worldwide eagerly await the opportunity to immerse themselves in this captivating experience.

The MONOCHROME project promises to be a feast for the ARMYs, adorned with Memory Clouds symbolizing the cherished moments shared between BTS and their adoring fans. Anticipation soared when BTS teased the project on their X platform, accompanied by striking monochromatic photos of each member, offering a glimpse into the initiative's sophistication and depth.

Adding to the intrigue, BTS released a clue in the form of a "free shipping coupon," hinting at exclusive perks for eager fans. The unveiling of the MNCR Logistics website, themed around a parcel delivery service, further intensified curiosity. Fans eagerly visited the site, inputting their details to receive an invoice for an ARMY PRIORITY SERVICE package purportedly containing a "memory cloud." This cryptic term has sparked speculation about its significance, symbolizing the shared memories between BTS and their dedicated fanbase.

As the MONOCHROME project unfolds across multiple cities, fans around the world await with bated breath, eager to delve deeper into this immersive experience and celebrate the enduring bond between BTS and their global ARMY.

BTS releases the trailer for POP-UP: MONOCHROME

Adding to ARMY's excitement, BTS has also released the trailer for their new pop-up project, MONOCHROME. The mysterious teaser, featuring conveyor belts and delivery slips, has sparked a flurry of theories. Some fans speculate a connection to BTS' Most Beautiful Moment in Life Trilogy album series, while others predict a pre-recorded concert based on dates in the teaser video corresponding to Permission To Dance on Stage announcements.

Watch BTS’ POP-UP: MONOCHROME trailer here;

Amidst the speculation, many believe MONOCHROME hints at a retrospective of BTS' remarkable journey, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project's unveiling.

