BTS' RM shares camaraderie in new military snapshot with fellow soldiers; see PICs

BTS' charismatic leader, RM, shared an exclusive glimpse into his military life by posting a picture with fellow soldiers on his Instagram story. RM's military journey, including unexpected moments like this, adds to the anticipation surrounding his eventual discharge on June 10, 2025.

BTS' RM poses with military mates in new picture

BTS' charismatic leader, RM, continues to captivate fans even during his military service. Recently, he shared an exclusive glimpse into his military life by posting a picture on his Instagram story featuring himself and fellow soldiers in uniform. Originally posted by one of RM's comrades, the photo quickly gained attention across online communities.

While RM has already achieved milestones in the military, such as completing basic training alongside V and graduating as Elite Trainees, this particular update focused on the camaraderie among soldiers. The rapper's gesture of sharing a personal moment with his co-soldiers resonates with fans, showcasing the strong bonds formed during their service.

Not long ago, another picture of RM went viral where he was seen donning the red military band uniform and playing a saxophone. The picture delighted fans who hailed the capture as 'saxophonist Namjoon debut'.

Despite the absence of specific military achievements in this update, fans appreciate the rare glimpse into RM's daily life. As BTS' leader fulfills his mandatory military duties, his engaging presence and interactions with fellow soldiers continue to make headlines. Anticipation grows for RM's eventual discharge on June 10, 2025, as fans eagerly await his return to the global music scene with BTS.

A catch-up on BTS' member's military journeys

BTS' V and RM marked significant milestones in their military journeys after enlisting on December 11, 2023. Now stationed in the ROK Army's 2nd division, V specializes in the military police special forces. Both V and RM graduated as elite trainees from the Nonsan Training Center on January 16. Meanwhile, Jimin and Jungkook completed basic military training on January 17 and reportedly joined Jin at the 5th Infantry Division.

As the BTS members progress through their military service, fans eagerly anticipate their return. Currently serving as an assistant drill instructor, Jin is expected to complete his service in June. J-Hope, holding the rank of Corporal officer, is set to return in October 2024, while SUGA's role as a social worker brings a unique dimension to the group's experiences. The collective return of BTS in 2025 promises fans an eagerly awaited and exciting new chapter in their extraordinary journey.

