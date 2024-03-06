BTS' V unveils cryptic short film for FRI(END)S ahead of digital single's release; Watch

BTS' V unveils a captivating glimpse into his upcoming digital single, FRI(END)S, through a calm yet cryptic short film. The teaser showcases intriguing variations on the title, building anticipation for V's solo release scheduled for March 15 KST.

BTS' V, known for his versatility and artistic prowess, recently unveiled a captivating short film for his upcoming digital single, FRI(END)S. Released on March 6 at 10 PM KST, the film offers glimpses of V's creative process, featuring intricate details like apple carving, crossword puzzles, cereal bowls, and embroidered cloth—all variations highlighting the themes of friends, end, eternal, and desire.

Watch the short film V’s FRI(END)S:

Despite his military service commitments, the singer has also planned a special celebration event for ARMYs on March 16 at Cafe POZE in Seongsu, Seoul. Open to official fan club members, the FRI(END)S PARTY promises an array of activities, including booths, exhibitions, and specially curated gifts by V himself. Adding a playful touch, V has designated a pink dress code for attendees.

Furthermore, to build anticipation, V unveiled a promotion schedule chart on March 5, showcasing key release dates. Notably, the music video, the culmination of the countdown, is set to premiere on March 15 at 1 PM KST, offering a visual feast for fans worldwide.

Described as a "love song in the pop soul R&B genre" by BIGHIT Music, FRI(END)S marks V's comeback following his solo album Layover and a collaborative single with UMI titled wherever u r. With his artistic flair and dedication to fans, V continues to solidify his presence as a solo artist, promising an emotive and enchanting musical journey with FRI(END)S.

More details about V’s recent activities

BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has been making headlines with his recent activities, captivating fans worldwide with his charm and dedication. On March 1, 2024, V delighted fans with a behind-the-scenes look at his ad campaign shoot alongside the legendary Jackie Chan, sparking immense excitement with their heartwarming on-screen chemistry.

Additionally, V took to social media on March 2, sharing a video of BTS practicing Permission To Dance and updating fans about his well-being, expressing his affection and longing for ARMYs' support. He further engaged with fans on Weverse, discussing his health journey and playfully referencing his weight goals and military training. V's continued efforts to interact with fans resonate with his unwavering commitment to connecting with ARMYs despite his military duties.

