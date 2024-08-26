Byeon Woo Seok and Jung Hae In in same Olympics team? Know why fans think Lovely Runner and Love Next Door stars would compete together

Recently, fans observed similarities between a new episode of Love Next Door and another popular rom-com of 2024. Both shows feature male protagonists who are swimmers, played by Byeon Woo Seok in Lovely Runner and Jung Hae In in Love Next Door.

In one scene, Jung Hae In's character, Choi Seung Hyo, wins a swimming competition and immediately looks over at Jung So Min's character, Bae Seok Ryu, as she cheers him on. This moment draws a parallel to Lovely Runner, where Byeon Woo Seok’s character, Ryu Sun Jae, who was a swimmer in high school, wins a competition in 2008 and immediately seeks out Kim Hye Yoon’s character, Im Sol, as she too is cheering him on.

In addition to the heartwarming and romantic parallel, fans also noticed another connection between the shows. Both Jung Hae In’s character, Choi Seung Hyo, and Byeon Woo Seok’s character, Ryu Sun Jae, were high school swimmers in their early years.

Had they continued their swimming careers, they might have been teammates at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, given their exceptional skills and how they both existed in the same timeline. This intriguing connection highlights the paths their characters could have taken. However, neither pursued swimming further; Choi Seung Hyo became an architect, while Ryu Sun Jae pursued a career as an idol.

Time-slip romantic-comedy Lovely Runner achieved remarkable success and gained immense popularity among fans. The drama starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon received highly positive reviews from audiences and good viewership ratings. This acclaim played a significant role in the rise of Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon to stardom and solidified the series as a hit.

Advertisement

Lovely Runner was also serialized as a webtoon. This time-travel romance drama centers on Ryu Sun Jae, a former swimmer who has become a highly successful singer and actor. Im Sol, a passionate fan of Sun Jae, finds solace and inspiration in his music and words after a childhood accident derailed her dream of becoming a film director.

When she learns of Sun Jae's tragic accident and his untimely death, Sol is deeply distressed. However, a twist of fate sends her back 15 years to 2008, when both Sun Jae and Sol were 19-year-old high school students living as neighbors. Seeing this as a divine opportunity, Sol resolved to change their destinies while struggling with the complexities and consequences of altering the past.

Love Next Door is a new rom-com drama featuring Bae Seok Ryu (Jung So Min), a woman striving to turn her troubled life around, and Choi Seung Hyo (Jung Hae In), the son of her mother's friend who represents a difficult chapter in her past. The series is directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, the team behind Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner OTT premiere: 5 things to know before watching Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon’s hit time-slip romance series