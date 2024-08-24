‘I support u wholeheartedly’: Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon receives sweet VIDEO messages from co-stars Byeon Woo Seok, Jung Hae In for fanmeet

Kim Hye Yoon, who held her fan meeting Hye-ppiness in Taipei today, August 24th, received heartfelt messages of support from her co-star Byeon Woo Seok and actor Jung Hae In. Kim Hye Yoon's recent role as Im Sol in the popular drama Lovely Runner, where she starred alongside Byeon Woo Seok, garnered significant acclaim both in South Korea and internationally. This success has solidified her status as a beloved K-drama figure, leading her to embark on a fan meeting tour that began in Seoul, continued in Japan, and now, Taipei.

Actor Jung Hae In, who starred alongside Kim Hye Yoon in the K-drama Snowdrop, sent a supportive video message to her fan meeting. In his message, he said, "Hello, this is actor Jung Hae In! I heard actress Hye Yoon is doing a fanmeeting, so I'm congratulating her like this. I know a lot of fans were waiting for her, and I know they will like this (the fanmeeting) a lot and I hope you have a fun time today! Please give adorable mamel princess actress Hye Yoon lots of love and support her! Congratulations on your fanmeeting again and fighting Hyeyoonie!"

Actor Byeon Woo Seok, who starred alongside Kim Hye Yoon in the K-drama Lovely Runner, where their on-screen chemistry led to a dedicated fan base known as Subeoms, also sent a heartfelt video message. His message received the loudest cheers from the audience. He said, "Hello! It's actor Byeon Woo Seok. I’m sending this video since actress Hye Yoon is holding a fanmeeting! I know a lot of fans were waiting for this fanmeeting. I hope actress Hye Yoon will have fun with the fans! I support you with all my heart, congratulations. Have fun, thank you!”

To express her gratitude for their messages, Kim Hye Yoon said, "Thank you, Hae In oppa. Do I have to do it (thank them) separately? I'm so surprised that you sent a video message—I didn't expect it at all! I'll make sure to have a great time with my fans. Thank you so much!"

As for Byeon Woo Seok's message, Hye Yoon was caught by pleasant surprise as she wasn't expecting it. She said, "Woo Seok Oppa, You did this (video message) for me. Just as you mentioned, I will try my best ensure I spend a fun & good time with fans (who are attending the FM); thank you very much. Yes, that's all."

She added, "Wahh, I seriously didn't have any idea or clue. I really didn't know (about the video message). I really had no idea, so I ask for your understanding (cause she's surprised & stunned at the video messages, which she wasn't expecting)." Fans were thrilled to see Kim Hye Yoon receiving such heartfelt support from her co-stars.

Kim Hye Yoon had a wonderful time during her fan meeting Hye-ppiness in Taipei, where she was showered with love from her fans, known as Hyeppyendings. Kim Hye Yoon also engaged with her fans by playing games and showcasing her dance moves during the event. During the fan meeting, Kim Hye Yoon promised her fans that she would return with another compelling story and a memorable character, similar to her role in Lovely Runner. The heartfelt messages from her fans brought her to tears, and she even brought out a translator to help express her gratitude as she bid farewell.

Kim Hye Yoon, known for her role in the highly acclaimed K-drama Lovely Runner, was honored with the Chairman's Award from the National Assembly's Culture, Sports, and Tourism Committee. The host lauded Hye Yoon for her successful, sold-out fan meetings, described her as a "trustworthy actor," and highlighted her impressive past roles. The host also expressed excitement about her portrayal of Im Sol in Lovely Runner and noted that American Time Magazine had named it the best K-drama of the year.

