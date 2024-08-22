Kim Soo Hyun thanks fans for ‘big love’; Kim Hye Yoon represents team Lovely Runner at 2024 K-EXPO; check out winners' speeches

On August 22, 2024, the NEWSIS K-EXPO event was held in Seoul. This annual ceremony honors individuals who have contributed to the advancement of K-culture over the past year. The event is supported by Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Seoul Metropolitan Council, Korea Creative Content Agency, and Seoul Tourism Organization.

The winners of the event were:

Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Award – Kim Soo Hyun for Queen of Tears

Seoul Mayor Award – Go Min Si for Sweet Home's Seasons 1-3

National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee’s Chairman Award – Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner, Byun Yo Han for Uncle Samsik

Seoul Metropolitan Council’s Chairman Award – H1-KEY, PLAVE

Seoul Tourism Organization’s President Award – Chae Jong Hyeop for Eye Love You, Serendipity’s Embrace, WJSN’s Bona for Pyramid Game

Hallyu Special Award – Big Ocean

Korea Creative Content Agency Award – MODHAUS’s CEO Jaden Jeong (also known as Jeong Byeong Gi) for producing tripleS

In his speech, Kim Soo Hyun expressed his gratitude to fans for the tremendous support he received this year. He said he felt honored to receive such an award and thanked everyone who supported his project Queen of Tears. Kim Soo Hyun also extended his thanks to the entire team behind Queen of Tears and promised fans that he would continue to deliver exceptional performances in the future.

Kim Hye Yoon, who starred in one of the year's most popular K-dramas, Lovely Runner, was introduced by the host as a leading figure in K-romcoms. The host highlighted Hye Yoon's sold-out fan meetings, praised her as an "actor you can trust," and mentioned her notable past roles. The host also expressed enthusiasm for her character, Im Sol, in Lovely Runner, and noted that American Time Magazine had named it the best K-drama of the year.

In her speech, Kim Hye Yoon expressed her honor of being part of Hallyu dramas and her gratitude for receiving such a meaningful award. Representing the Lovely Runner team, she conveyed her thanks to everyone involved in creating the drama and to the viewers who gave it love and supported it. She pledged to continue working hard to help Hallyu dramas and movies gain broader recognition.

In her speech, Go Min Si described the award as particularly meaningful because it recognizes her work on Sweet Home Seasons 1-3, a project she has been involved with for five years. She reflected on how Sweet Home has been a defining part of her 20s, contributing significantly to her global popularity. Looking ahead, Go Min Si promised to continue taking on impactful projects with compelling stories to enhance their influence not just in Korea, but worldwide.

In his speech, Chae Jong Hyeop expressed his happiness and honor at receiving such a special and meaningful award. He promised to work harder to deliver even better performances and wished everyone continued health and happiness.

