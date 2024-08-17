4 Reasons to tune into Jung Hae In, Jung So Min’s childhood friends to lovers romance K-drama Love Next Door

The upcoming series Love Next Door is set to premiere on August 17th, airing on Saturdays and Sundays. This new rom-com drama follows Bae Seok Ryu (Jung So Min) as she attempts to restart her troubled life and Choi Seung Hyo (Jung Hae In), the son of her mother’s friend who represents a dark chapter in her past. The series is directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, the team behind Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. Let’s take a look at reasons to binge watch the series!

Amazing lead cast including Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, Yoon Ji On and Kim Ji Eun

Viewers should look forward to the dynamic chemistry among the main cast of Love Next Door: Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, Kim Ji Eun, and Yun Ji On. Jung Hae In stars as Choi Seung Hyo, the ideal son, while Jung So Min plays Bae Seok Ryu, a daughter aiming to reset her life. Kim Ji Eun takes on the role of Jung Mo Eum, a quirky and friendly character who’s convinced she has superhero DNA. Yun Ji On plays Kang Dan Ho, a compassionate social affairs journalist.

Director Yoo Je Won praised Jung Hae In, noting that it wasn’t a matter of him choosing the actor but that the project, Love Next Door, seemed to choose Jung Hae In. He described him as genuinely dedicated to his craft, with a deep sense of responsibility and consideration.

Yoo Je Won also expressed high regard for Jung So Min, whom he previously worked with on Hundred Million Stars From the Sky. He emphasized his trust in her acting abilities and expressed pride in her growth as an actress. Yoo Je Won highlighted how she shines in her role as Seok Ryu, bringing both charm to her chemistry with Seung Hyo and depth to her emotional scenes with her mother.

He also praised Kim Ji Eun for skillfully highlighting the unique traits of Jung Mo Eum, noting that her acting often exceeds expectations. Regarding Yun Ji On, he commended his portrayal of Kang Dan Ho, highlighting how his quirky charm is both endearing and gradually captivating.

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s romantic comedy

Fans are particularly excited about Love Next Door as it marks Jung Hae In’s debut in the romantic-comedy genre, a notable shift from his previous roles in emotionally intense dramas like Snowdrop with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. This change has heightened anticipation, with viewers eager to see a new side of the actor.

For Jung So Min, the drama holds special significance as it represents her first major series that has been heavily promoted ahead of its release. With a stellar cast and strong pre-release buzz, Love Next Door is set to introduce her to a wider global audience, many of whom may not yet be familiar with her outstanding performances in earlier works like Because This Is My First Life. This drama could be a pivotal moment in her career, broadening her fanbase and reinforcing her position as a leading actress in the international K-drama scene. Fans are eagerly anticipating the chemistry between the duo as they transition from childhood rivals to adults who heal each other with their shared history.

Reunion of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha team: Director Yoo Je Won and writer Shin Ha Eun

The drama is highly anticipated as it reunites Director Yoo Je Won and writer Shin Ha Eun, the team behind the hit series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. Writer Shin Ha Eun briefly shared her inspiration for the drama’s plot, explaining that she wanted to explore the theme of youth.

She reflected on Samuel Ullman’s poem, “Youth is not a time of life; it is a state of mind,” and used it as a foundation for a story about youthful spirit regardless of age. Love Next Door delves into the lives of ordinary yet extraordinary people as they experience passionate love, intense conflicts, and subtle reconciliations.

She continued that the story revolves around Seung Hyo and Seok Ryu, who have known each other since childhood. From their early days, when their mothers made them become bathhouse buddies, to their growth and the differing memories they have of their shared past, the drama weaves an epic narrative. She hopes viewers will enjoy the journey.

Director Yoo Je Won emphasized that Love Next Door explores not only the stories of Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryu but also those of Jung Mo Eum (Kim Ji Eun), Kang Dan Ho (Yun Ji On), and various other intriguing characters. The drama features a range of heartwarming and charming stories, from romance to the relationships between parents, children, and friends. He added that as viewers watch Love Next Door, which delves into sharing each other’s joys and sorrows, he hopes they find moments of laughter and enjoyment.

Great supporting cast

Actors Park Ji Young, Jo Han Chul, Jang Young Nam, and Lee Seung Joon, who play residents of the Hyeryeong neighborhood, will add richness and excitement to the drama with their exceptional acting skills. Park Ji Young plays Na Mi Sook, Bae Seok Ryu’s mother, who may seem tough on the outside but has a deep, caring side. Jo Han Chul portrays Bae Geun Sik, Seok Ryu’s father, who operates a small snack shop in the Hyeryeong neighborhood.

Jang Young Nam plays Choi Seung Hyo’s mother, Seo Hye Sook, while Lee Seung Joon portrays his devoted father, Choi Kyung Jong, a medical professor. Director Yoo Je Won expressed his gratitude for the actors’ outstanding performances, which surpassed his expectations, and teased that the story of the Hyeryeong neighborhood will feature romantic elements among the adults. Love Next Door is set to premiere on August 17 at 9:20 p.m.

