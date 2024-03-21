Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s character posters revealed

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s character posters have been released for the upcoming romantic K-drama Lovely Runner. The posters gave a glimpse of the actors’ roles, where they both appear to be a happy couple in love. Moreover, another exciting news has been confirmed: Seo Hye Won will be joining the esteemed cast lineup for the show.

On March 21, 2024, the production team released character posters for the lead cast, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon. Byeon Woo Seok is taking up the role of Ryu Seon Jae, who is a renowned celebrity. On the other hand, Kim Hye Yoon plays his love interest, Im Sol, who is utterly swooned by Ryu Seon Jae’s presence. Although individual character posters are released, they are shown in a way that suggests that they are both looking at each other.

In Byeon Woo Seok’s poster, the text says that he is crazy about Im Sol. It suggests that the actor's character has fallen head over heels for Im Sol. Meanwhile, the text in Kim Hye Yoon’s character poster says that Ryu Son Jae is her star. It showcases a glimpse of Im Sol’s admiration for him and how important he is in her life.

Seo Hye Won joins the Lovely Runner cast list

Additionally, actress Seo Hye Won also joins the upcoming K-drama cast lineup. She takes up the role of Lee Hyun Joo, who is Kim Hye Yoon’s character and Im Sol’s long-time best friend. The artist is known for her roles in popular shows such as A Business Proposal, Alchemy of Souls, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and more. More recently, she also appeared in the 2024 series Queen of Divorce.

Based on the web novel The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang, the plot of the series follows Ryu Seon Jae, who is a popular celebrity, and Im Sol, his devoted fan. However, Ryu Seon Jae meets with an accident, which leaves Im Sol devastated. In a miraculous twist, Im Sol is given an opportunity to travel back in time and meet Ryu Seon Jae’s high school version. She takes it upon herself to save him from a tragic accident in the future. The show is set to premiere on April 8, 2024, via tvN network.