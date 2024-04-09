Lovely Runner’s production company responds to allegations of similarities to late SHINee’s Jonghyun's life

Trigger Warning: The following article mentions death and possible suicide.

Lovely Runner stars 20th Century Girl’s Byeon Woo Seok and Extraordinary You’s Kim Hye Yoon in the lead. The story follows a K-pop idol and his biggest fan, who have connections greater than what can be seen on the above. The K-drama has been accused of drawing similarities to late K-pop idol Jonghyun by some fans. Finally, the production company has broken the silence over it.

Lovely Runner’s production company cleared out accusations of parallels to late SHINee’s Jonghyun

Initially, when the Lovely Runner’s teasers and characters were unveiled to the public, some fans seemed to have found resemblances to late K-pop idol, SHINee’s Jonghyun. The accusations might have reached the production company of Lovely Runner as today, they have addressed the issue.

Clearing out any doubts of parallels to the late K-pop idol, CJ ENM said in a statement that the debut date of the male lead in the K-drama is 2009, which is based on the webtoon. The webtoon and the drama, are not made with a specific person or character in mind. However, as some of you might know we changed the timeslip setting from six to fifteen years. That was done only to show a big enough gap to clearly depict the young days of the leads.

Adding to this, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon starrer Lovely Runner’s production house added that the premiere date was determined by following a programming order and no other intention. Saying, it is not realistically possible anyways. They ended the statement with the hope it cleared out any and all doubts regarding the issue of similarities to late K-pop idol, Jonghyun of SHINee.

Know where to watch Lovely Runner and more

Lovely Runner follows the story of Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon) who is a paralyzed ardent fan of K-pop idol Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok). Ryu Sun Jae unexpectedly dies in an accident which leaves Im Sol insolable. But fate has different plans for these two by sending Im Sol into the past.

Catch what happens to Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner on Viki Rakuten and tvN every every Monday and Tuesday at 20:50 KST (5:20 IST).

Disclaimer: If you know someone experiencing suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, or grappling with a serious mental illness, it's crucial to seek help promptly. Reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health professional, or NGO for immediate assistance. Numerous helplines are available for support in these situations.

