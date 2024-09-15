Vincenzo star Choi Young Jun announces marriage to longtime girlfriend on October 20

Choi Young Jun is preparing to embark on a new beginning. The actor has announced his marriage plans. His agency revealed that the Vincezno star will tie the knot to his girlfriend this October. They will hold a private ceremony attended by friends and families.

According to Insight Korea’s report on September 15, Choi Young Jun’s agency Ace Factory announced that the actor is set to marry his longtime girlfriend on October 20. The fall wedding will be held privately at a location in Seoul. The couple will embark on a new beginning surrounded by their families and close acquaintances.

The agency urged fans to support him saying, “I would be grateful if you could send your warm congratulations on actor Choi Young-jun's wedding news.” Since the bride-to-be’s identity has not been revealed, presumably she is a non-celebrity.

Congratulations to the couple!

Choi Young Jun entered the entertainment industry back in 2002 as a member of the boy band 7DAYZ. Following the group’s disbandment, he ventured into the theater world, debuting as an actor with the 2006 musical Marie.

In the following years, he continued to hone his stage skills with an array of pivotal roles in popular musicals like Lunatic, Oh! While You Were Sleeping, Brothers Were Brave, and more.

In 2019, he started his career as a K-drama actor with a significant role in Kim Ji Won and Song Joong Ki starrer Arthdal Chronicles. He reprised his role in the series parts 2 and 3 as well.

In the next two years, he bagged supporting roles in Hospital Playlist Flower of Evil, Mine, and Inspector Koo, slowly building his filmography. It was his character in Vincenzo that landed him a breakthrough.

Choi Young Jun used his newfound fame to bag roles in Our Blues (2022), The Sound of Magic (2022), Why Her? (2022), Strangers Again (2023), Family: The Unbreakable Bond (2023), Delightfully Decieful (2023), Bloodhounds (2023), Gyeongseong Creature (2024), and Blood Free (2024).

He is now set to appear in a bunch of 2025 projects including The Price of Confession, Pig Pen, Child Shopping, Guns and Talks, and the film Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint.

