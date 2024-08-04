When Byeon Woo Seok could 'only see himself' on watching film Soulmate making co-stars Kim Da Mi, Jeon So Nee laugh

Byeon Woo Seok recently witnessed a surge in his popularity after starring in Lovely Runner. With the fame, his fandom grew larger and people have since been obsessed with his charming personality. But his humor is equally good and he demonstrated that in Soulmate press conference when he couldn’t stop praising himself.

In 2023, Byeon Woo Seok starred in a film titled Soulmate with Kim Da Mi and Jeon So Nee. During the press conference, when he was asked to talk about the movie, Byeon Woo Seok hilariously said that he had already watched Soulmate for 3rd time. On his first watch, he could only see Jinwoo, the character he himself played.

Everyone present laughed seeing him singing his own praise, including co-stars Kim Dam Mi and Jeon So Nee. The charming actor made it way funnier by saying that on the second watch also he couldn’t take his eyes off from himself. His proud grin had everyone rolling on the floor.

“Honestly, I can only see myself “, he finished his praise which ultimately persuaded fans to watch the film.

What a brilliant marketing idea right?

Enjoy Byeon Woo Seok’s playful banter here:

For those who have yet to watch Soulmate, it is a coming-of-age film headlined by Kim Da Mi, Jeon So Neem, and Byeon Woo Seok. It depicts the bittersweet story of An Mi So and Go Ha Eun, who met at the age of 13 and became close friends. As they grow into women from two little girls, they experience love, heartbreaks, jealousy, and more together.

Advertisement

Directed by Min Young Keun, this Korean remake of the 2016 Chinese film remained in the viewers’ hearts for a long time with its nuanced and heart-rinding storytelling.

Take a glimpse at Byeon Woo Seok in Soulmate here:

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok who kickstarted his entertainment career as a model finally received his due fame with his recent drama. The actor personified an idol’s character in tvN’s time-slip rom-com Lovely Runner. Aside from his own performance, his heart-fluttering chemistry with co-star Kim Hye Yoon received much praise, even giving rise to real dating rumors.

ALSO READ: 'Contract ends in November': (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon’s solo song lyrics at concert cause stir; CUBE Ent refutes rumors