Nine Puzzles FIRST LOOK: Kim Da Mi looks like a witty detective with dark past; will Son Suk Ku be able to uncover her truth?

The first look of the much anticipated thriller drama Nine Puzzles has finally dropped, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. In a tantalizing glimpse of what's to come, Kim Da Mi steps into the role of Yoon Yi na, a sharp and enigmatic detective with a haunting past. Opposite her, Son Suk Ku plays Kim Han Sem, a police officer whose curiosity is piqued by Yoon Yi Na's mysterious history, setting the stage for a gripping tale of intrigue and deception.

On September 12, Disney+ released a video montage showcasing its upcoming projects, and among them was Nine Puzzles, instantly capturing the attention of drama enthusiasts and netizens alike. Directed by Yoon Jong Bin, known for his masterful storytelling in The Spy Gone North (2018) and Nacro Saints (2022), and penned by writer Lee Eun Mi, the series promises to be a thrilling ride filled with suspense, psychological twists, and complex characters.

Take a look at the video clip here;

Nine Puzzles follows the story of Yoon Yi Na, a woman who, as a child, witnessed a brutal murder that changed her life forever. The traumatic experience drove her to become a criminal profiler, working closely with law enforcement to solve difficult cases. However, her own connection to the murder case remains shrouded in mystery, and soon, she finds herself partnering with a police officer, Kim Han Sem, who sees her not just as a valuable colleague but also as a potential suspect in the very case she is investigating.

Kim Da Mi, known for her powerful performances in Itaewon Class and The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, effortlessly captures the complexity of Yoon Yi Na's character; a detective whose keen intellect is matched by the shadows of her past. Son Suk Ku, who recently starred in My Liberation Notes, brings his trademark intensity to the role of Kim Han Sem, a man driven by a relentless desire to uncover the truth, no matter the cost.

With a supporting cast that includes Hyun Bong Sik as Choi San, a fellow detective entangled in the same mystery, Nine Puzzles is set to be a captivating addition to Disney+’s growing roster of K-drama content. As fans eagerly await its release in 2025, one thing is certain: this is a puzzle everyone will be itching to solve.

