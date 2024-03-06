Chainsaw Man Chapter 158: Asa’s Rescue Plan Goes Up In Flames; Release Date, Where To Read And More

With Asa and Fami's daring rescue mission plunging into chaos, Chainsaw Man Chapter 158 promises a gripping continuation. Inside the Tokyo Devil Detention Center, the duo's encounter with the facility's guards is set for intense confrontations. Don't miss the chapter's release this week.

Continue reading for more details on the release date, where to read the new chapter, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous chapter.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 158: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 158 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST, as confirmed by the MANGAPlus website. For international audiences, the chapter will be available on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, during daytime hours for most regions.

Fans can access the chapter through various platforms, including Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. Both Viz Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the first and latest three chapters of a series, while Shonen Jump+ is a paid subscription service granting access to the entire series.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 158: What to expect next?

With the duo now inside the facility, Chainsaw Man Chapter 158 will likely open with their confrontation with the guards within the Tokyo Devil Detention Center. Fami's potential summoning of the Falling Devil or another powerful entity using her totem could provide an advantage in dealing with the guards. As they make their way deeper into the facility, they may leave the summoned Devil behind to cause chaos and serve as a distraction.

As they progress, Asa and Fami will likely encounter Public Safety Devil Hunters, forcing them to split up to achieve their goals. In particular, fans can anticipate a rematch between Asa and War Devil Yoru against Hirofumi Yoshida. Chainsaw Man Chapter 158 may also provide a glimpse of Denji.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 157 recap

Asa Mitaka and Famine Devil Fami began their daring rescue plan in Chainsaw Man Chapter 157, titled College Fund. The two girls were revealed as Denji's rescuers. They discussed their strategy and the importance of defeating this version of Chainsaw Man to save the one Asa loves. By the end of the chapter, they had approached the entrance to the Tokyo Devil Detention Center.

Upon arrival, they encountered a security system with unique-looking turrets aimed at them. However, because Fami had Asa sign a contract earlier that made her believe she owned the weapons system in exchange for her life savings, Asa was able to control the turrets and break into the building. This was only possible due to Yoru’s powers growing stronger amid increasing fears of war.

As they ventured further, they attracted the attention of Public Safety agents within the facility. Fami stressed that Asa would need to engage the enemies directly, as Fami was their trump card. Despite their cautious approach, Asa stumbled and caught the attention of nearby guards. As the guards closed in, Chainsaw Man Chapter 157 ended with Fami preparing to potentially summon the Falling Devil using her totem.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 158 is set to continue with the duo’s rescue mission, despite it already beginning to fail. For more updates on Denji’s rescue in Chainsaw Man, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.