Chief Detective 1958 poster: Lee Je Hoon plays young Choi Bool Am in upcoming action drama

Chief Detective 1958 is an upcoming action thriller which will star Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, Choi Woo Sung, Yoon Hyun Soo and Seo Eun Soo. The drama is a prequel of the hit detective series Chief Inspector which was released in the 1970s. Lee Je Hoon will be taking on the role of a young detective who moves to Seoul. The actor is known for his roles in the Taxi Driver series, Move to Heaven, Signal and more. Here is a look at the poster.

Chief Detective 1958 poster starring Lee Je Hoon and Choi Bool Am

On February 22, MBC released the poster for their upcoming action thriller Chief Detective 1958 which featured Lee Je Hoon and Choi Bool Am. Le Je Hoon will play the role of a young detective Park Young Han before he became a chief inspector. Choi Bool Am played Chief Inspector Park Young Han in the in the 1971 series. The much-awaited drama will be telling the story of the detective who specializes in arresting robbers. He teams up with three of his colleagues to catch the corrupt.

More about Chief Detective 1958

Chief Detective 19858 is set to premiere on April 19.

Chief Detective 1958 is the story of a detective, Park Young Han (played by Lee Je Hoon), who is displeased with the cruelty of humanity and takes matters into his own hands with his colleagues. It is a prequel to the original drama Chief Inspector which aired from 1971-1989. The original run became a hit with the masses and garnered over 70 percent of viewership ratings.

The drama has been directed by Kim Sung Hoon who has also worked on Rampant, Confidential Assignment and My Little Hero.

Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, Choi Woo Sung, Yoon Hyun Soo and Seo Eun Soo will be taking the main roles in the drama.

