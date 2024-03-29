Lee Je Hoon's Chief Detective 1958's action-packed teasers contrasts past and present; WATCH

MBC has released two captivating teaser trailers for its highly anticipated drama Chief Detective 1958. This series serves as a fresh prequel to the beloved Korean classic Chief Inspector, which captivated audiences for 18 years, from 1971 to 1989, boasting an astonishing peak rating of 70 per cent during its prime. While the original series unfolded in the 1970s and 1980s, representing contemporary times then, Chief Detective 1958 ventures even further back in time, setting its story in the year 1958.

Teasers for Chief Detective 1958 starring Lee Je Hoon and more

In the upcoming series Chief Detective 1958, Lee Je Hoon takes on the role of a younger Park Young Han, the titular chief detective originally portrayed by Choi Bool Am in the classic series. The first teaser, freshly unveiled, kicks off with a nostalgic flashback to the 300th episode of the original Chief Inspector series. Here, Detective Park rallies his dedicated team with a determined command, “Fire up! We need to find the criminal no matter what!”

The teaser then transitions to the new, younger version of the same four-member squad in 1958, accompanied by the caption, “The legendary Detective Park is coming back!” Lee Je Hoon's voice echoes as he declares, "Let's start everything from the beginning." Amidst glimpses of the two different versions of the famous TV detective, the 1958 Park Young Han is introduced as a skillful young rookie who has maintained the highest success rate in catching petty thieves for the past three years. There are numerous parallels between the original show and its prequel, and viewers witness Lee Je Hoon embodying the iconic main character from the 1971 series.

Meanwhile, the second teaser opens with a clip from the concluding episode of Chief Inspector, which wrapped up its long and successful run in 1989. As the footage showcases glimpses of the 1958 squad in action, the young Park Young Han played by Lee Je Hoon inquires, “Do you know who I am?” Following the caption teasing, “The four of them came together to catch the bad guys,” Detective Park from both eras declare, “If you commit a crime, you’ll be punished no matter what!” Chief Detective 1958 is all set to premiere on April 19 at 9:50 PM KST.

More about Chief Detective 1958

In addition to Lee Je Hoon's portrayal of Park Young Han, we see Kim Sang Soon (played by Lee Dong Hwi) joining the team. Known as the “crazy dog” for his ferocious bite against criminals, Kim Sang Soon is a charismatic and prominent figure within Jongnam Police Station. Choi Woo Sung takes on the role of Jo Kyung Hwan, a young man with remarkable strength who transitions from working at a rice mill to joining the police force. Lastly, we have Seo Ho Jung (portrayed by Yoon Hyun Soo), characterized by his tidy appearance and resolute gaze. After graduating from a prestigious university, Seo Ho Jung sets his sights on a long-cherished dream, opting to apply for a special police recruitment program.

