Lee Je Hoon and Seo Eun Soo are mesmerized by each other on their first encounter in Chief Detective 1958 stills

Chief Detective 1958, MBC's upcoming drama, has unveiled new stills. Serving as a prequel to the beloved Korean series Chief Inspector, which enjoyed an extraordinary run from 1971 to 1989, peaking at an astonishing 70 percent ratings during its prime. While the original show was set in the 1970s and 1980s, Chief Detective 1958 ventures even further back in time, set in the year 1958.

The series will chronicle the journey of Park Young Han (played by Lee Je Hoon), a passionate detective renowned for his exceptional record in catching petty thieves. He joins forces with three charismatic colleagues to challenge the prevailing corruption. Seo Eun Soo will portray Lee Hye Joo, the graceful and knowledgeable proprietor of Jongnam Seorim, a local bookstore.

The recently unveiled stills capture the very first meeting between Lee Hye Joo and Park Young Han. In the dead of night, Lee Hye Joo, the owner of the bookstore, is winding up her day when Detective Park Young Han abruptly enters, flashing his police badge with a sense of urgency on his face.

The next few series of stills exude romantic undertones between Park Young Han and Lee Hye Joo, finding themselves alone in the quiet confines of the bookstore after an unexpected disturbance. Upon noticing a cut on Park Young Han's forehead, Lee Hye Joo instinctively retrieves a handkerchief and gently tends to his wound. Viewers are left in anticipation, eager to discover the blossoming romance in the relationship between Lee Hye Joo and Park Young Han following their sweet first encounter.

More about Chief Detective 1958

Apart from the main cast of Lee Je Hoon and Seo Eun Soo, Lee Dong Hwi will portray Park Young Han’s first partner, Kim Sang Soon. He exudes a charismatic aura and is renowned as the "crazy dog" of Jongnam Police Station, known for his fearless approach to catching wrongdoers.

Choi Woo Sung will play Cho Kyung Hwan, a young man with exceptional strength. Transitioning from a job at a rice mill to joining the police force, his arrival at Jongnam Police Station leaves viewers intrigued about the impact he will make on the force. Yoon Hyun Soo will take on the role of Seo Ho Jung, a graduate of a prestigious university who decides to pursue his long-held dream by applying for a special police recruitment program. Chief Detective 1958 is all set to premiere on April 19 at 9:50 PM KST.

